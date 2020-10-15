Chicago Fire vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Chicago Fire and Sporting Kansas City will clash for the second time in two weeks as the they meet at the Soldier Field in an MLS inter-conference matchup on Saturday. The two sides battled a week ago and Sporting Kansas City registered a 1-0 win over Chicago thanks to a goal by Winston Reid.

Sporting Kansas City are currently third on the MLS Western Conference standings with 29 points and are breathing down Seattle's and Portland's necks who have a point more. Meanwhile, Chicago Fire are languishing at eleventh, right below the playoff line in the Eastern Conference with 19 points.

Chicago won against an underwhelming DC United over the weekend, outscoring their opponents 2-1. On the other hand, Sporting Kansas City fell 1-0 to FC Dallas on Wednesday.

Chicago Fire played their last match on Sunday as their midweek game against Minnesota United got postponed and as Sporting Kansas were in action in midweek, the hosts are better rested and will hope to take advantage of it.

Tonight's match against @MNUFC has been postponed due to a suspected case of COVID-19. — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) October 14, 2020

Chicago Fire vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

Chicago Fire and Sporting Kansas City have battled it out on 35 occasions till date. Sporting Kansas City have won 14 of those games while Chicago Fire have won 12.

The last time these two sides met was last week and Sporting Kansas City won the game by a solitary goal.

Chicago Fire form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Sporting Kansas City form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Chicago Fire vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

Four players have been ruled out for Chicago Fire. Kenneth Kronholm is out for the season owing to a meniscus tear. Luka Stojanovic, Jeremiah Gutjahr and Brandt Bronico are all sidelined for this one.

Johan Kappelhof and Djordje Mihailovic are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Kenneth Kronholm, Luka Stojanovic, Jeremiah Gutjahr and Brandt Bronico

Doubtful: Johan Kappelhof and Djordje Mihailovic

Suspensions: None

Felipe Gutierrez is a long-term absentee for Sporting KC and Graham Zusi is not medically cleared to compete either.

Injuries: Felipe Gutierrez and Graham Zusi

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Chicago Fire vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted Lineups

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Omsberg, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic, Alvaro Medran, Mike Azira; Frankowski, Fabian Herbers, Sapong, Robert Beric

Sporting Kansas City predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Jaylin Lindsey, Winston Reid, Roberto Puncec, Amadou Dia; Espinoza, Felipe Hernandez, Gianluca Busio; Salloi, Gerso, Hurtado

Chicago Fire vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Sporting Kansas City are the better team on paper. Chicago Fire will try to exact revenge for their last week's defeat but they will need to be at the top of their game to even stand a chance.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-2 Sporting Kansas City