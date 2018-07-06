Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
China Tour 2018: India U16 vs North Korea U16, Preview, Telecast, Date and Time, Where to watch live

Abhishek Arora
ANALYST
Preview
190   //    06 Jul 2018, 20:50 IST

India U16 Football team
India U16 Football team

The Indian U16 football team has not been at their best in the ongoing China Tour, losing both their matches till now -- the first a 0-1 loss to the hosts and the second a 1-3 drubbing at the hands of Thailand U16s.

In the first match, the Indian forwards let the side down, whereas momentary lapses in concentration are the cause of defeat in the second. 

In the game against Thailand, the Blue colts played really well and showed great character throughout the match. After Thailand took the lead late in the second half, Vikram Partap Singh brought the Indian U16s right back in the contest with a clinical finish at the beginning of the 2nd half.

However, two late goals (in the 88th and 90th min respectively) by the opponents proved to be the final nail in the coffin. 

Coach Bibiano Fernandes is still backing the boys and will look to work upon the grey areas before the final match of the tour. A win here will help the Blue colts gain momentum again and do them a lot of good as they have quite a few friendlies lined up after the China Tour as well. 

Thailand U16s must be lauded as they defended well and even though the Indian team kept on creating chances, they were the ones who ultimately capitalized on the mistakes. 

Bibiano rightly defended the Blue colts and was proud that the team went for the win after scoring the equalizer rather than just settling for a draw. However, a few open spaces were left at the back and Thailand took full advantage of this. In a game, this keeps on happening but it does not take away the temperament, injection and positive energy flowing within the team. 

With the ultimate goal being a good show at the AFC Championship, Bibiano Fernandes will take a lot of positives and negatives from these friendly tours -- which will help the young boys in the long run.

Full details of India's third and final encounter of the China Tour:

Date: July 7, 2018

Match: India U16 vs North Korea U16

Timing: 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Wei Nan, China

Television Channel: No telecast

You can also follow all the live updates of the match on Sportskeeda.

Will there be any resurgence for the Blue colts in the final match of the China Tour? Do let us know what you think in the comments section below.

India U16 Football Team's Tour of China 2018 India Football U16 Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
