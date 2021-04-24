Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The 2021 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids take on Austin FC at the DSG Park on Saturday. Both teams have endured underwhelming starts to their campaigns and will want to register their first victory of the season this week.

Colorado Rapids are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and were held to a 0-0 stalemate last week. The Rapids secured an impressive fifth-place finish last year and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Austin FC, on the other hand, suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC in their first-ever MLS encounter and have a point to prove in this game. The Texas-based outfit is playing its first season in the MLS and has plenty of work to do in the next few months.

Lots of ways to catch the match tomorrow!
#Rapids96 vs. #AustinFC | 8pm CT

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Head-to-Head

Austin FC were formed as recently as 2018 and are yet to face Colorado Rapids in an official fixture. The Texas side is new to the MLS and will need to cope with the league's standards of quality to remain a successful side.

Colorado Rapids have been fairly inconsistent in recent weeks and cannot afford an upset in this match. The home side has experience on its side and will want to make a statement in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids form guide in the MLS: D

Austin FC form guide in the MLS: L

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Team News

Colorado Rapids have a strong squad

Colorado Rapids

Braian Galvan is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against Austin FC this weekend. Sam Vines and Lalas Abubakar also have fitness concerns and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Braian Galvan

Doubtful: Sam Vines, Lalas Abubakar

Suspended: None

Austin FC need to win this game

Austin FC

Ulises Segura is currently recuperating from a knee injury and will be excluded from the squad. Aaron Schoenfeld is also injured and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Ulises Segura, Aaron Schoenfeld

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Kellyn Acosta, Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Younes Namli, Cole Bassett, Jack Price; Andre Shinyashiki, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio

We can't wait to welcome you home. ❤️

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Ben Sweat, Jhohan Romana, Matt Besler, Nick Lima; Diego Fagundez, Alexander Ring, Tomas Pochettino; Rodney Redes, Cecilio Dominguez, Danny Hoesen

Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC Prediction

Colorado Rapids were impressive last year and their formidable squad makes them a force to reckon with this season. The likes of Diego Rubio and Michael Barrios can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on this fixture.

Austin FC showed glimpses of their ability against Los Angeles FC and will have to be more clinical to survive in the MLS. Colorado Rapids are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-1 Austin FC

