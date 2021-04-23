Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Atletico Madrid are back in action in La Liga with an important match this weekend as they take on Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. Atletico Madrid have been exceptional this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Athletic Bilbao are in 10th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Basque giants were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Real Betis earlier this week and will have to be robust against Diego Simeone's side on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are currently leading the La Liga title race and have enjoyed an excellent campaign. Los Colchoneros eased past SD Huesca in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have an excellent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 25 matches out of a total of 42 games played between the two teams. Athletic Bilbao have managed 11 victories against Atletico Madrid and can potentially trouble their opponents in this match.

The previous meeting between the two Spanish sides took place in March earlier this year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side pulled off a comeback on the day and will plenty of heart from their efforts going into this game.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-D-D

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-L-W

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Athletic Bilbao have a depleted squad

Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao have several injuries to account for with Iker Muniain, Yeray Alvarez, and Yuri Berchiche ruled out of this fixture. Peru Nolasoain is also recovering from a long-term injury and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain, Iker Muniain, Yeray Alvarez, Yuri Berchiche

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid have a few key injuries

Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez and Joao Felix are both carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to play a part in this match. Jose Gimenez received a booking earlier this week and will not be able to feature against Athletic Bilbao.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Joao Felix, Luis Suarez, Thomas Lemar

Suspended: Jose Gimenez

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Unai Lopez, Dani Garcia, Oscar de Marcos, Alex Berenguer; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

💪 All focus on Sunday!



💪 All focus on Sunday!

📸 The first training session ahead of #AthleticAtleti (21:00 CEST)

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Renan Lodi, Felipe, Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier; Saul Niguez, Koke, Hector Herrera, Yannick Carrasco; Marcos Llorente, Angel Correa

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been one of the best teams in Spain this season and will want to make a statement in this fixture. With Luis Suarez and Joao Felix likely to sit out of this game, the likes of Marcos Llorente and Angel Correa will have to share the goalscoring burden.

Athletic Bilbao have experienced a slump in recent weeks and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Atletico Madrid

