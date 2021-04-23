Barcelona 5-2 Getafe: Player Ratings as Catalans secure thrilling victory to keep pace with rivals in title race | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona blitzed past an uncharacteristically error-prone Getafe outfit by a 5-0 margin earlier today and made a massive title statement at the Camp Nou. The Catalans will likely need to win most of the remaining La Liga games of their season to win the league title and their performance against Getafe serves as an ominous sign for their title rivals.

Getafe did manage to trouble the Catalans in the second half but the home side delivered an impressive show on either side of what was a fairly tumultuous period. Barcelona face Unai Emery's Villarreal side this weekend and will take plenty of heart from their performance against one of La Liga's most well-drilled sides.

❝𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒚 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒔 𝒏𝒐𝒘 ... 𝒘𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒈𝒆𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒆 𝒑𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒈𝒂𝒎𝒆.❞

— @RonaldAraujo939 after the 5-2 win over Getafe pic.twitter.com/G9vaptDKJx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 22, 2021

Barcelona took a positive approach to the game and nearly took the lead in the first five minutes as Lionel Messi's shot thundered against the crossbar. The Argentine talisman was hungry for his goal and latched on to an exquisite pass from Sergio Busquets to give Barcelona an early lead.

Getafe did pose a threat in the final third, however, and compounded Clement Lenglet's misfortune on the night with a deflected equaliser. The Madrid-based outfit dug their own grave with a massive blunder at the half-hour mark and handed the impetus back to Barcelona.

Lionel Messi certainly seemed in the mood on the night and took full toll of Getafe's inability to clear their lines and scored Barcelona's third goal. The Catalans were imperious in the first half and carved a comfortable lead for themselves before half-time.

Barcelona were excellent in the first half

Barcelona dominated the opening stages of the second half and looked to add to their lead. Both teams made a series of substitutions in the second half and Getafe benefitted from a few changes in personnel to claw their way back into the game.

The Madrid side won a penalty against the run of play and Enes Unal made no mistake from the spot. After a particularly tense period that saw Barcelona toil to get on the ball, Ronald Araujo made amends for this error by scoring an excellent header to restore Barcelona's clout.

Antoine Griezmann added a cherry on Barcelona's cake towards the end of the game with a penalty of his own to give the Catalans an emphatic 5-2 victory. Barcelona did have their problems against Getafe but a largely dominant performance has kept them in the title race

Advertisement

Barcelona Player Ratings

Barcelona were impressive against Getafe

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6/10

Barcelona shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen had very little to do on the night and was unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet. The German goalkeeper was comfortable on the ball and could do nothing about either Getafe goal.

Gerard Pique - 6.5/10

Gerard Pique had a comfortable game and had a calming influence on Barcelona's back-line. The Barcelona defender was given a well-deserved rest and was replaced by Ronald Araujo in the second half.

Clement Lenglet - 6.5/10

Clement Lenglet had his share of misfortune on the night with a dubious yellow card and an unfortunate own goal. The Frenchman made amends with an assist to Lionel Messi and was taken off after half-time.

Oscar Mingueza - 7/10

Oscar Mingueza put in an impressive shift against Getafe and his absence was the primary reason for the away side's equaliser. The Barcelona youngster held his ground against the talented Takefusa Kubo and used his pace to good effect.

Jordi Alba - 6/10

Advertisement

Jordi Alba was uncharacteristically quiet against Getafe and did not have much of an impact in the final third. The Barcelona left-back was defensively robust but was not at his best on the night.

Great work from Lionel Messi, but it's all about that pass from Sergio Busquets 🤤



🎥 @PremierSportsTV pic.twitter.com/uWaktyUYMd — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 22, 2021

Sergi Roberto - 6.5/10

Sergi Roberto was picked ahead of Sergino Dest against Getafe and put in an impressive shift on Barcelona's right flank. The versatile star was taken off for Francisco Trincao after the hour-mark.

Sergio Busquets - 8/10

Sergio Busquets had one of his best games of the season against Getafe and produced a gem of a pass to create Lionel Messi's first goal. The Catalan veteran outclassed Getafe's midfield and was one of Barcelona's best players.

Frenkie de Jong - 7/10

Frenkie de Jong played a crucial role for Barcelona and his versatility came to the fore in the second half. The Dutch midfielder was accurate with his passing and his late runs troubled Getafe's defensive line.

Pedri - 5/10

Pedri was well below his best against Getafe and was not his usual self in a crowded midfield. The teenage prodigy misplaced a fair share of passes and will need to improve a few aspects of his game to become a mainstay at Barcelona.

Advertisement

Griezmann’s smile after Messi gave up his hat-trick penalty to let him take it 🤗 pic.twitter.com/7uHL5M9KGQ — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 22, 2021

Antoine Griezmann - 6.5/10

Antoine Griezmann seemed a touch below his best for most of the game and spent plenty of time running into the final third. The French forward won a penalty for Barcelona in stoppage-time and took his opportunity to find the back of the net.

Lionel Messi - 9/10

Lionel Messi essentially dragged Barcelona across the finish line and was exceptional with his finishing in the first half. The Argentine talisman added an assist to his tally towards the end of the game and added a touch of class to the fixture by handing Griezmann Barcelona's late penalty.

Substitutes

Ronald Koeman used four substitutes

Ilaix Moriba - 6.5/10

Ilaix Moriba was given 45 minutes against Getafe and proved his mettle with some impressive runs and touches.

Ronald Araujo - 6.5/10

Ronald Araujo committed a blunder in the second half and handed Getafe a lifeline by conceding a needless penalty. The Uruguayan defender atoned for his crimes towards the end of the game by scoring an impressive header to restore Barcelona's advantage.

Francisco Trincao - 6/10

Advertisement

Francisco Trincao made a few good runs at Getafe's defence and fashioned a few chances for himself but was unable to gather his composure in the final third.

Samuel Umtiti - 6/10

Samuel Umtiti was brought on to add an element of solidity to Barcelona's defence and made a few important clearances in the second half.

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history