Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Colorado Rapids host an in-form Houston Dynamo outfit in the Western Conference of the MLS tomorrow in what is set to be a crucial game for the home side. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the MLS over the past few weeks and will try to take three points away from this game.

The Houston Dynamo have turned their season around over the past month and have one of the most potent attacking combinations in the MLS Western Conference. The away side an incredible 10 goals in its last three games and has the upper hand in this game.

The Colorado Rapids have not been at their best this season and are currently in 11th place in the MLS table. The Rapids have several defensive issues to sort out and have to be at their best to prevent the Houston Dynamo from coming away from this match with an easy victory.

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

The Houston Dynamo have a marginal advantage in the head-to-head record between these two sides. The away side has managed 12 wins in a total of 32 games as opposed to the Colorado Rapids' 11 victories.

The previous game played between the two sides ended in an exhilarating 2-2 draw last year. Diego Rubio and Mauro Manotas scored two goals apiece for their respective sides and the latter will be looking forward to this fixture.

Colorado Rapids form guide in the MLS: D-D-L-D-L

Houston Dynamo form guide in the MLS: W-W-W-D-D

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Kortne Ford cannot play a part in this game. Image Source: Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids

Kortne Ford is currently recuperating from a knee injury and has been ruled out of the game against the Houston Dynamo. The Colorado Rapids managed a draw last week and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their starting line-up.

Injured: Kortne Ford

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mauro Manotas will be back for this game

Houston Dynamo

The Houston Dynamo will welcome Mauro Manotas back into the starting eleven for this game. The away side has a fully-fit squad and can field its best line-up against the Colorado Rapids.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): William Yarbrough; Sam Vines, Drew Moor, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price; Andre Shinyashiki, Younes Namli, Cole Bassett; Kei Kamara

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundkvist, Maynor Figueroa, Aljaz Struna, Zarek Valentin; Matias Vera, Memo Rodriguez, Darwin Ceren; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas, Darwin Quintero

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

The Colorado Rapids have struggled in the MLS and have failed to pick up a single victory from their last five fixtures. The Rapids may have the home advantage tomorrow but need to get their defence in order to stand a chance against a formidable Houston Dynamo side.

With the likes of Mauro Manotas and Alberth Elis leading the line, the Houston Dynamo have the ability to pick any side apart in the final third and are the favourites to win this fixture.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 0-2 Houston Dynamo

