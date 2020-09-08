Inter Miami vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Eastern Conference of the MLS is back in action this week as Atlanta United travel to Florida to take on David Beckham's Inter Miami outfit. Neither side has managed to meet expectations this season and will want to put in a good performance.

Atlanta United are currently in eighth place in the MLS table and have not been at their best over the past month. The away side have played two consecutive draws in the MLS and need a victory to move towards the top four in the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami are rooted to the bottom of the table at the moment and have been in dismal form in their inaugural season. The Florida side have managed only a single victory in nine games this season and will be desperate to turn their season around.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

The only game played between Inter Miami and Atlanta United took place in the reverse fixture last month at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match ended in a goalless stalemate and both teams will be hoping to put on a better show this week.

Inter Miami are new to the MLS and will want to make their first season in the competition a success story. While things have not gone as planned for the home side, Atlanta United's lack of form presents Inter Miami with an excellent opportunity.

Inter Miami form guide in the MLS: D-D-L-W-L

Atlanta United form guide in the MLS: D-D-L-W-L

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Team News

Inter Miami

George Acosta and Denso Ulysse are currently injured for Inter Miami and will not be a part of this game. New signing Blaise Matuidi had a good outing against Nashville and is likely to feature in the starting XI.

Injured: George Acosta, Denso Ulysse

Doubtful: Matias Pellegrini

Suspended: None

Josef Martinez is ruled out for the season

Atlanta United

Atlanta United have sorely missed the presence of star striker Josef Martinez this season and will have to find an alternative in the final third against Inter Miami. Fernando Meza has also been ruled out of this week's fixture.

Injured: Josef Martinez, Fernando Meza

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Robles; Ben Sweat, Nicolas Figal, Leandro Pirez, Alvas Powell; Victor Ulloa, Blaise Matuidi; Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Juan Agudelo; Julian Carranza

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Guzan; George Bello, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes, Franco Escobar; Emerson Hyndman, Eric Remedi, Matheus Rossetto; Brooks Lennon, Ezequiel Barco, Erick Torres

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Prediction

Inter Miami are yet to find their feet in the MLS and will hope that new signing Blaise Matuidi will inspire them to a victory against a strong Atlanta United side. The former Juventus midfielder looked fresh on his debut and can make a difference in this important fixture.

Atlanta United have struggled without Josef Martinez's goals this season and will desperately want to restore their former glory by regisa series of victories in the coming weeks. Inter Miami will present a stern test, however, and may not be easy to topple in their own backyard.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-1 Atlanta United

