Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Colorado Rapids invite Houston Dynamo to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for their MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

The hosts came back from behind to overturn a two-goal deficit and record a 3-2 win over Minnesota United in their last game. It was their first home game of the season.

Houston Dynamo returned to winning ways against Sporting Kansas City in their midweek fixture after two back-to-back draws. They are two places above Colorado in the league standings, who have a game in hand.

We've got the @HoustonDynamo in town this weekend for a Western Conference showdown.



🔑 Keys to the game from @MileHighCape:https://t.co/07ejImuQWY — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) May 13, 2021

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 34 times across all competitions. Both sides have been evenly matched in this fixture, with 12 wins apiece. 10 games between the two rivals have ended in a draw.

Three of their last five meetings have all ended in a draw while each side has recorded a win apiece. In their previous encounter, the Rapids recorded a 2-1 win at the BBVA Stadium, thanks to Diego Rubio's injury-time winner.

Colorado Rapids form guide in MLS: W-W-L-D

Houston Dynamo form guide in MLS: W-D-D-L-W

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Colorado Rapids

Kortne Ford is a long-term absentee for the hosts and has missed league action for over two years on account of a knee injury. Steven Beitashour and Braian Galvan have also been ruled out with injuries.

Injury: Braian Galvan, Steve Beitashour, Kortne Ford

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo

Dynamo only have a couple of injury concerns for the game as Ethan Bartlow is ruled out with a concussion and Tyler Pasher is on the sidelines with a leg injury.

🗣 𝙁𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜



If you'll excuse us we're gonna go run through a wall for Marko pic.twitter.com/3iZXmr51dW — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) May 13, 2021

Injury: Ethan Bartlow, Tyler Pasher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): William Yarbrough; Samuel Vines, Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Jack Price, Younes Namli; Michael Barrios, Kellyn Acosta, Andre Shinyashiki; Diego Rubio

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adan Lundqvist, Boniek Garcia, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Joe Corona, Matias Vera, Darwin Ceren; Memo Rodriguez, Fabrice Picault, Maximiliano Urruti

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

The hosts and the visitors have fared similarly in their MLS fixtures so far. Rapids have scored five goals and conceded five, while Dynamo have scored six and conceded five.

Given their head-to-head record and current form, a draw looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-1 Houston Dynamo.