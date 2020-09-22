Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Colorado Rapids will take on an insipid San Jose Earthquakes at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park in an MLS Western Conference matchup on Wednesday. San Jose Earthquakes have looked jaded and the latest 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Portland Timbers has started to make things look rather grim.
Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, bounced back from a 4-1 defeat against FC Dallas with a comfortable 2-0 win over Los Angeles Galaxy last Saturday. Colorado are currently sixth on the Western Conference table and given the form that the Earthquakes are in, the Rapids will look at this match as a must-win.
San Jose Earthquakes were surprisingly good in the MLS is Back tournament but they haven't been able to replicate that in the regular season. Since the regular season returned, they have conceded 23 goals and scored just seven from seven matches.
In fact, they are yet to register a win post the MLS is Back tournament and have suffered embarrassing defeats against LAFC, Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers. Meanwhile, the Colorado Rapids return to home turf after going on the road for three consecutive games and winning the Rocky Mountain Cup.
Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head
San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids have gone up against each other 30 times. San Jose Earthquakes have won 11 times while Colorado Rapids have been victorious on seven occasions. Twelve games have ended in a draw.
The last time these two teams met was earlier this month and they played out a 1-1 draw.
Colorado Rapids form guide: D-D-W-L-W
San Jose Earthquakes form guide: D-L-D-D-L
Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News
As for Colorado Rapids, doubts remain over the fitness of Diego Rubio, Danny Wilson and Younes Namli. Long-term absentees Kortne Ford and Niki Jackson continue to be sidelined.
Injuries: Kortne Ford and Niki Jackson
Doubtful: Diego Rubio, Danny Wilson and Younes Namli
Suspensions: None
San Jose Earthquakes attacking midfielder Gilbert Fuentes continues to be sidelined after suffering a collarbone fracture. Other than that, they have a full squad on call.
Injuries: Gilbert Fuentes
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted Lineups
Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): William Yarbrough; Sam Vines, Drew Moor, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price; Andre Shinyashiki, Younes Namli, Cole Bassett; Kei Kamara
San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Daniel Vega; Marcos Lopez, Guram Kashia, Oswaldo Alanis, Nick Lima; Florian Jungwirth; Shea Salinas, Jackson Yueill, Tommy Thompson, Cristian Espinoza; Chris Wondolowski
Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction
Colorado Rapids have had their ups and downs, but for San Jose Earthquakes it has been more like free fall. They'll be lucky to escape another drubbing here.
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 3-1 San Jose EarthquakesPublished 22 Sep 2020, 13:44 IST