Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City will travel to Dick's Sporting Goods Park to take on Colorado Rapids tonight. Both teams will be looking to bounce back after suffering embarrassing defeats in their previous encounters.

Sporting Kansas City suffered an unexpected home defeat against Houston Dynamo who registered their first win of the regular MLS season. The usually dependable Sporting KC defence floundered on Wednesday and leaked 5 goals against Houston who had only scored 6 goals from 6 games up until that point.

Colorado were scheduled to play FC Dallas on Wednesday. However, the match was postponed as the teams joined hands to sit out the match as a show of support to the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of Jacob Blake's shooting by the police in Wisconsin.

The Rapids suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat against Real Salt Lake last weekend and are currently sitting at 8th on the Western Conference table.

Colorado Rapids can temporarily move into a playoff spot with a win against Sporting Kansas City who currently have a 4 point lead on 2nd placed Seattle Sounders.

Join the fun and watch Saturday’s Virtual Gameday starting at 6:30PM. pic.twitter.com/aghdE5HqqY — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) August 29, 2020

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City have squared off 79 times across all competitions. Sporting Kansas City have won 32 of these encounters while Colorado have won 29. 18 matches have ended in draws.

Sporting Kansas City won the last encounter between the two teams 3-2.

Colorado Rapids form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Sporting Kansas City form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

Kortne Ford is the only casualty that Colorado Rapids have and he will be sidelined due to an injury on his left knee. Other than that, Robin Fraser have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: Kortne Ford

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

As for Sporting Kansas City, Felipe Gutierrez has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing a knee surgery. The rest of the squad is fit and ready to roll.

Injured: Felipe Gutierrez

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted Lineups

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Wilson, Sam Vines, Jack Price, Kellyn Acosta, Younes Namli, Diego Rubio, Kei Kamara, Nicolas Benezet

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia, Graham Zusi, Graham Smith, Roberto Puncec, Luis Martins, Ilie, Roger Espinoza, Gianluca Busio, Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Daniel Salloi

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Colorado have just the 1 win from their last 5 games. They lost 4-1 to Real Salt Lake last weekend and will find it really hard to pull an upset over Sporting KC tonight.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-2 Sporting Kansas City

