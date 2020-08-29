Philadelphia Union vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Philadelphia Union are looking to make it 7 games unbeaten in the regular MLS season as they host DC United at the Subaru Park tonight. DC United have had to do without tasting victory in 5 of their previous encounters and will surely be looking to turn it around.

Philadelphia have been in good form and had reached the semi-finals of the MLS is Back tournament where they lost to eventual winners Portland Timbers. Union take on DC United on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over rivals New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, DC United have had a rather underwhelming season and had also exited the MLS is Back tournament in the group stage. On Wednesday, they lost 2-1 at home to New England Revolution.

Philadelphia Union are currently sat comfortably at 3rd on the Eastern Conference standings while DC United, who have had just one win in the regular season, are languishing at 12th.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Head-to-Head

DC United and Philadelphia Union have battled against each other 30 times till today. Philadelphia Union have won 15 of those games while DC United have won 11 and 4 matches have ended in a draw.

The Union has been the more dominant side of late and they have won all of their previous 6 games against their Saturday opposition with the last one being a 3-1 victory back in August last year.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Team News

Aurelien Colin had missed the Union's previous match and is set to miss out on this one as well owing to a leg injury. Other than that Jim Curtin has a full squad to choose from.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Aurelien Collin

Suspended: None

DC United have quite a few injury concerns. Edison Flores will play no part in the fixture as he has been ruled out for 4-6 weeks with facial injuries. Paul Arriola continues to be sidelined with an ACL injury.

Midfielder Russell Canouse is also unavailable due to a leg injury. Defenders Chris Odoi-Atsem and Oniel Fisher are going to miss the game due to undisclosed ailments.

Injuries: Edison Flores, Paul Arriola, Russell Canouse, Chris Odoi-Atsem and Oniel Fisher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Jack Elliot, Ray Gaddis; Jose Martinez, Jamiro, Alejandro Bedoya, Brenden Aaronson; Kacper Przybylko and Sergio Santos

This kid has a bright future ahead of him 🤩@KParedes_7 pic.twitter.com/rEoAuxAd3v — dcunited (@dcunited) August 26, 2020

DC United Predicted XI: Bill Hamid; Frédéric Brillant, Pines, Steven Birnbaum, Julian Gressel, Júnior Moreno, Felipe Martins, Asad, Kevin Paredes, Segura and Ola Kamara.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Prediction

After their 1-0 win against NY Red Bulls, Jim Curtin had expressed his joy at his team ekeing out wins in tight affairs.

"I think it's clear I like 1-0 wins because that means we were organized, tough to play through,"

"We got our goal, defended well as a team. Another clean sheet for Andre [Blake], but our team shares in it. When our team is cohesive and together, we're very difficult to break down. It's a group now that has confidence no matter who is on the field."

Although DC United manager Olsen believes everything is getting better behind the scenes, they will find it difficult to defeat Philadelphia who have won all their 7 previous home games against DC.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 DC United

