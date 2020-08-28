Atlanta United vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Atlanta United is set to host Orlando City at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday in its next MLS fixture.

Atlanta United comes into this game on the back of a 2-0 over Nashville SC last Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A brace from Argentina international Pity Martinez secured the win for interim head coach Stephen Glass' side.

Orlando City also faced Nashville SC in its most recent MLS fixture, which the side from Florida won 3-1. A brace from Daryl Dike and a Christopher Mueller goal sealed the victory for Oscar Pareja's men, with David Romney's first-half goal scant consolation for Nashville SC.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atlanta United holds the clear advantage. It has won seven games and drawn two.

Tonight is about more than a match. Our club stands behind our players 100% pic.twitter.com/x2qaEQj7xf — Darren Eales (@DEalesATLUTD) August 27, 2020

In its most recent encounter, Atlanta United beat Orlando City 1-0 courtesy of a goal in the second half from Josef Martinez.

Atlanta United form guide: L-L-L-W

Advertisement

Orlando City form guide: W-L-L-W

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Team News

Atlanta United manager Stephen Glass will be unable to call upon the services of star striker Josef Martinez. The Venezuela international has established himself as one of the best strikers in the league, and his absence will be a big loss for Atlanta. Defender Fernando Meza is also out with an injury, while JJ Williams, Jake Mulraney and Franco Escobar are suspended.

Injured: Josef Martinez, Fernando Meza

Doubtful: None

Suspended: JJ Williams, Jake Mulraney, Franco Escobar

Orlando City, on the other hand, will be without USA international Dom Dwyer, who will the miss the game due to injury. Other than that, manager Oscar Pareja will have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: Dom Dwyer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: 5 reasons why leaving Barcelona could be the right decision for Lionel Messi

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Guzan, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, Laurence Wyke, Brooks Lennon, Eric Remedi, Emerson Hyndman, George Bello, Pity Martinez, Adam Jahn, Matheus Rossetto

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pedro Gallese, Ruan Gregorio Teixeira, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Sebas Mendez, Uri Rosell, Mauricio Pereyra, Chris Mueller, Daryl Dike, Nani

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Prediction

Josef Martinez's absence will be a huge loss for Atlanta United. In his absence, Pity Martinez will be expected to provide the firepower up front, alongside the likes of Adam Jahn and Matheus Rossetto.

Former Manchester United and Valencia winger Nani has been a top performer in the MLS since joining Orlando City. The Portugal international has been in good goalscoring form and his manager will expect him to be a threat up front. These two teams are fairly evenly matched and a score draw could be on the cards.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-1 Orlando City

Also Read: 5 greatest Brazilian midfielders of all-time