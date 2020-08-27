A country full of incredible football talent, Brazil is where football thrives. Often renowned for their flair and samba style of football, some of the best players to have played the game have emerged from this country.

From the likes of Pele to Neymar, Brazil has been a consistent provider of world-class talent to top European clubs. While it is usually the forwards who take the limelight, the country has provided some top-quality defenders as well as midfielders.

Brazilian midfielders are often renowned for their strong technical skills, as well as a certain elegance and style while playing football. Without much ado, let us take a look at the:

5 greatest Brazilian midfielders of all-time

#5 KAKA

Kaka is regarded as one of the best players of his generation

Considered one of the best players of his generation, Kaka is regarded as a modern great in football.

The midfielder began his career with Sao Paulo in Brazil, before moving to AC Milan in 2003 for €8.5 million. Here the Brazil international would enjoy the best spell of his career, with his creativity, elegance and technical ability all standing out.

📸| Murad Meghni [🇩🇿] Lazio 💙 × kaka [🇧🇷] AC Milan 💕🖤 pic.twitter.com/sAYDLbydrf — D I E G O 🇩🇿 (@CalcioMedia) August 26, 2020

A €67 million move to Real Madrid followed in 2009, but injuries limited his appearances and he failed to showcase his AC Milan form with Los Blancos. After stints with Orlando City and Sao Paulo, the World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner retired in 2014.

#4 RONALDINHO

Ronaldinho enjoyed a top spell at Barcelona

One of Brazil's finest, Ronaldinho typified the Brazilian style of football; flair, dribbling and all-round fun.

Ronaldinho's European adventure began with Paris Saint-Germain in 2001, before a move to Barcelona in 2003 established him as one of the best players in the world. Predominantly an attacking midfielder, the World Cup winner could play as a forward if needed.

Till this day, I still have no idea how Ronaldinho scored this goal 🤯



📽 @ChampionsLeaguepic.twitter.com/PvgLHuTjBr — Football Tekkers (@BallTekkers) August 24, 2020

Before Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho ran Barcelona's attacks, with huge success. A highly-creative player, he moved to AC Milan in 2008, finishing his playing career in 2015 after making appearances for the likes of Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro and Queretaro.

#3 SOCRATES

Socrates (M), also had a medical degree

A politically outspoken person with a medical degree, Socrates was not the average footballer.

An extremely gifted midfielder, Socrates began his career with Botafogo in 1973, moving to Corinthians in 1978. A tall presence with an eye for goal, the Brazil international's passing was renowned. His only stint in Europe came courtesy of Fiorentina, where he would spend a season before returning to Brazil.

The Brazil international retired in 1984, going on to manage the likes of Botafogo and LDU Quito. He passed away in 2011, aged 57.

