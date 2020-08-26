In news that shocked the footballing world last night, Barcelona confirmed that Lionel Messi has informed the club about his decision to leave Barcelona this summer.

The Argentine superstar has been at Barcelona since he was 13 years of age, going on to become Barcelona's talisman and one of the best players of all time. It was often believed by many that Messi would end his career with the Catalan club.

Barcelona, though, are not in good shape. Ronald Koeman's arrival as manager has indicated that there are going to be major changes, with the likes of Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez likely to leave the club. Messi's potential departure, however, was not part of the plan.

Various top clubs have already been linked with the Argentina international, whose enormous wages can only be digested by a select few. Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are all said to be interested.

We look at 5 reasons why leaving Barcelona could be the right decision for Lionel Messi.

#5 Last chance for a move

Lionel Messi in Barcelona colours

Now 33 years old, Lionel Messi might never get another opportunity to make a big move like this.

The Argentina international has been at Barcelona since 2001, progressing through their famed La Masia academy and becoming a part of the first team. Despite interest from top clubs over the years, Messi has been loyal to the Catalan club, even during their lowest moments.

Now that he has announced his intention to leave, some of the biggest names in club football will be in for him. Messi's talent is such that he can surely perform at the highest level for the next two or three years, be it as a forward or a midfielder.

#4 Success in multiple leagues

Messi could move to Manchester City coached by Pep Guardiola

One accusation that has been thrown at Lionel Messi for some time now is that he has not achieved success in multiple leagues, like his perceived rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has enjoyed incredible domestic success in England, Spain and Italy, while Messi has spent his entire career so far at Barcelona. A move could change that perception. With various clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain linked with a move, Messi could finally enjoy success in a new league.

Lionel Messi has spoken to Pep Guardiola and would be keen on a move to #ManCity.



[via @David_Ornstein & @SamLee] pic.twitter.com/7pP1RevBi9 — Man City Report (@cityreport_) August 25, 2020

This would a good reply to naysayers who believe that the diminutive playmaker is only capable of performing in Spain, while establishing his legacy in a similar vein to Ronaldo's.

#3 Champions League success

Messi last won the Champions League in 2015

Barcelona are in disarray, and their debacle leaves very little chance of Champions League success in the next few years.

Arguably the best player in the world, Lionel Messi should be fighting to win the most prestigious trophy in club football, which is unlikely to happen with Barcelona. A move to a more structured and settled club could result in European success, a chance for the player to lift the trophy one more time at the very least.

For Messi there is no way back. He considers to have fulfilled a cycle in Barcelona. There are contacts over a move to Manchester City. [@verobrunati] pic.twitter.com/fxsZYcleuI — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 25, 2020

Barcelona's rebuild is not a short-term project and will definitely take time. A move to a club like Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain, with better management and players, could prove to be a good recipe to win the Champions League.

