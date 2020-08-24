Ranking the 10 best UEFA Champions League players this season (2019-20)

The season is officially over, as the UEFA Champions League final was played out last night. Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0, courtesy of a Kingsley Coman header, to clinch the trophy for the sixth time in their history.

Some memorable moments occurred throughout the season; including the emergence of Erling Haaland, Serge Gnabry's four goals against Tottenham Hotspur, and Barcelona's historic 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

This was Paris Saint-Germain's first Champions League final, as Thomas Tuchel's expensively constructed side beat the likes of Atalanta and RB Leipzig on their way to the finals. However, Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich were the better side, and deserved to lift the trophy.

The Bavarians completed a treble in the process, matching Barcelona as the only 2 sides to do a double-treble.

We look at the10 best Champions League players this season.

#10 DAVID ALABA - BAYERN MUNICH

David Alaba was in fine form for Bayern Munich

One of Bayern Munich's most reliable players for some time now, utility man David Alaba has truly shone in defence for the Bavarians in the season gone by.

Capable of playing as a left-back, centre-back, in the midfield or on the wings, the Austria international has been a quality performer in each position. He played predominantly as a centre-back for much of the season, forming a good partnership with Jerome Boateng.

Renowned for his passing, adaptability and match intelligence, the 28-year old made eight appearances in the Champions League. With just a year left in his contract, Alaba has been linked with some of the top clubs in the world, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester City.

#9 ERLING HAALAND - RED BULL SALZBURG/BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Erling Haaland celebrates a goal for Borussia Dortmund

Regarded by many as a future Ballon d'Or winner, Erling Braut Haaland has established himself as one of the best young players in the world.

The Norway international was in scintillating form in the group stages of the Champions League for Red Bull Salzburg; he became the first player to score six goals in his first three appearances in the Champions League. In total, in six appearances for Salzburg in the tournament, he scored eight goals.

A €20 million move to Borussia Dortmund happened in January, and the 20-year old scored two goals against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg in the Champions League Round of 16. Haaland scored ten goals in the competition in just eight appearances, finishing behind Robert Lewandowski in the top goalscorers list.

#8 KEVIN DE BRUYNE - MANCHESTER CITY

Kevin De Bruyne enjoyed a good season

Arguably the best player in the Premier League last season, Kevin De Bruyne also played a pivotal role in Manchester City's Champions League run.

De Bruyne enjoyed a good Champions League outing, despite Manchester City's shock elimination from the tournament by Lyon in the quarterfinals. The Belgium international, whose passing, vision, creativity and crossing have all stood out, was the engine running his side's attacks.

The 29-year old was, however, unable to turn the tide against Lyon. In seven Champions League appearances, he managed two goals and two assists, playing predominantly in central midfield or as a no.10.

