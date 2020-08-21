The next season of football will soon be upon us, with leagues around the world ready to start a fresh new campaign. Meanwhile, the transfer window is open, and clubs, while being conscious, have already conducted some interesting bits of business.

With the emergence of technology, smaller and financially modest clubs are making smart decisions regarding transfers, as well as managers.

We look at 5 teams to watch out for next season.

#5 Benfica

Jorge Jesus is back as Benfica manager

One of the "Big Three" clubs in Portugal, Benfica have been ambitious this transfer window, having finished second last season in the league under manager Bruno Lage.

Lage was sacked in July, with Nelson Verissimo taking over as caretaker for the remaining games. Jorge Jesus arrived as the permanent appointment in August, having enjoyed a hugely successful spell as manager at the club from 2009 to 2015.

Last details for Edinson Cavani to join Benfica. Contract offered until June 2023 for €10M/season as wage. Good chances to complete the agreement on next week. 🔴 @SkySport @DiMarzio #Cavani #Benfica #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2020

It is the signings though, which have raised eyebrows. Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen arrived as a free transfer a few days ago, while talented Brazil international Everton Cebolinha and German striker Luca Waldschmidt have come in as well.

With the potential arrival of Edinson Cavani, as well as talents like Ruben Dias, Julian Weigl and Alex Grimaldo in the squad, Benfica look primed to mount a serious title challenge next season.

#4 Southampton

Ralph Hasenhuttl impressed as Southampton manager last season

When Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton lost 9-0 to Leicester City on October last year, it seemed as though the Austrian manager's days were numbered.

But Hasenhuttl has turned it around, playing an attractive brand of football while getting the best out of the likes of Danny Ings and Jan Bednarek. Well-renowned for his seemingly erratic press which he previously implemented at RB Leipzig as well, Hasenhuttl has emerged as a manager to keep an eye out for.

Southampton, after a few years in the wilderness, are once again making sensible transfers. Highly-rated centre-back Mohammed Salisu has been signed from Real Valladolid, while right-back Kyle Walker-Peters' loan move has been made permanent.

With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg gone, the Saints are looking at Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie to add more quality to their ranks in midfield.

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse has signed a new five-year contract with the club. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 17, 2020

The club is assembling an interesting squad for Hasenhuttl, who, if he plays his cards right, could be on the move to a bigger club by next season.

