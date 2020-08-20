Top 10 footballers with the highest net worth (2020)

Football is a rich sport. Some of the richest athletes in the world like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are footballers.

Big football clubs in Europe are willing to offer huge wages to top players, and social media also plays a key role in increasing these players' net worth. With big brand deals as well as sponsored social media posts, footballers tend to build their empires during their playing careers and expand them when they tend to slow down on the field.

On that note, we take a look at ten footballers with the highest net worth.

#10: Eden Hazard - $100 million

Eden Hazard had a disappointing first season with Real Madrid.

Regarded as one of the best footballers in the world, Eden Hazard had a tumultuous first season at Real Madrid. Despite that, his stock continues to remain high.

Having made his name at Lille, the Belgium international moved to Chelsea in 2012 where his performances made him a modern Premier League great. An incredible dribbler blessed with good creativity and an eye for goal, Hazard moved to Real Madrid last summer for a fee of €100 million.

Man Eden Hazard was unstoppable

Injuries limited his role in Real Madrid's Liga win, but the 29-year old winger will be keen to portray his full talent next season after being handed the famed number seven jersey at Los Blancos.

#9: Andres Iniesta - $120 million

Andres Iniesta in Spain colours

One of Barcelona's finest academy products, Andres Iniesta is seen as one of the best midfielders of all time.

The 36-year-old made his debut for Barcelona in 2002, going on to represent the club at the senior level for 16 long years. An excellent passer renowned for his technical ability, Iniesta was also a regular for Spain, scoring the goal that earned La Furia Roja their first World Cup title in 2010.

The midfielder left Barcelona in 2018 and moved to Japan to play for Vissel Kobe. He has made 51 appearances for them in all competitions so far, scoring ten goals.

#8: Gareth Bale - $125 million

Gareth Bale is not held in high regard by Zinedine Zidane.

While Gareth Bale's Real Madrid legacy might have been blighted by his antics over the past year, there remains no doubt that he played a vital part in the club's success over the years.

Real Madrid paid Tottenham Hotspur €100 million for the Wales international in 2013, then a world-record transfer fee. Bale had an instant impact, making consistent appearances during his initial years. The winger would play a pivotal role as Los Blancos won three consecutive Champions League titles.

Gareth Bale wants to leave Real Madrid this summer and Jose Mourinho wants to sign him with Tottenham Hotspur.

Over the last one year, however, Bale has been ostracised by manager Zinedine Zidane who has admitted that the 31-year-old is free to leave the club. One of the highest earners in the Real Madrid squad, Bale has so far been stubborn in his stance and his agent has stated that he will fulfil his contract with the club.

