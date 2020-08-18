Eight months into 2020, and football has not been the primary concern of the global population. The coronavirus pandemic has swept across the world, resulting in various different and valid areas of concern for people.

However, 2020 also saw the quiet exit from the footballing stage for many superstars. From World Cup winners to multiple Champions League victors, this year saw some of the best in the business announce their retirement.

We look at the 7 football superstars who retired in 2020.

#7 ANDRE SCHURRLE

Andre Schurrle during his Fulham days

The man who provided the assist for Mario Gotze's winning goal in the finals of World Cup 2014, Andre Schurrle announced his retirement on 17th July this year.

The 29-year old cited loneliness as a prime factor for his retirement. Schurrle made his name at Bayer Leverkusen, before playing for the likes of Chelsea, Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund in his career. The forward spent last season on loan at Spartak Moscow from Borussia Dortmund.

Blessed with good pace and renowned for his work ethic, the Germany international made 373 appearances in all club competitions, scoring 86 goals.

#6 LUCIO

Lucio in action for Inter Milan

Regarded as one of the best centre-backs during his prime, Lucio was a strong defender well-known for his aerial prowess.

The Brazil international was a regular fixture in Bayer Leverkusen's defence for three and a half seasons, before becoming one of Europe's best with his spell at Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. He was a part of the Inter Milan side which would win the treble under Jose Mourinho.

The 42-year old left Inter Milan in 2012, making appearances for Juventus, FC Goa, and Brasiliense. He announced his retirement on 29th January.

#5 LEIGHTON BAINES

Leighton Baines was a fine servant for Everton

An underrated defender for much of his Premier League career, Leighton Baines's retirement was a surprise for many people.

A Wigan Athletic product who made more than 150 appearances for the club, the England international moved to Everton in 2007 for £5 million. The left-back immediately became a vital cog in the first-team, with his crossing, work ethic and set-piece delivery contributing immensely to Everton's style of play.

Leighton Baines has announced his retirement from football.



Baines announced his retirement at the end of the Premier League season. The 35-year old had made more than 400 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees.

#4 DANIELE DE ROSSI

Daniele De Rossi is a Roma legend

Roma's very own, Daniele De Rossi spent the majority of his playing career with boyhood club Roma.

An aggressive, energetic midfielder, De Rossi was an excellent tackler with good vision and technical ability. He made his debut for Roma in 2001, going on to make more than 600 appearances in all competitions before leaving the club in 2019. With Italy, he won the World Cup in 2006.

After leaving Roma, De Rossi decided to join Boca Juniors in Argentina. After seven appearances and one goal, the 37-year old announced his retirement in January.

