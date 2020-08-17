With the entry of the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain into the pantheon of top clubs in Europe, traditional and historically revered clubs like Bayern Munich and Manchester United have tough competition.

Due to world-class managerial structure, an ability to challenge for top titles as well as lucrative pay packages, modern players are as likely to choose Manchester City as they are to pick Manchester United.

With that in mind, we look at the 10 most valuable squads in world football, as per Transfermarkt.

#10 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR | €710.35 million

Jose Mourinho during a Tottenham Hotspur match

Tottenham Hotspur might not have had the best of seasons last term but they remain one of the top clubs in the world.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs reached the Champions League final in 2019, ultimately losing to Liverpool. Pochettino was sacked last season, with the club bringing in former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

It is clear that Tottenham Hotspur are in a rebuilding phase, with players like Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose leaving the club to make way for fresh blood. Forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min remain their most valuable assets, while young players like Steven Bergwijn and Davinson Sanchez form the core of a promising future.

#9 MANCHESTER UNITED | €757.38 million

Paul Pogba in action for Manchester United

Like Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United are also an under-construction project under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

An important player for Manchester United during his prime, Solskjaer took over the reins at the club following the departure of Mourinho. The Norwegian has managed to bring a sense of positivity and attacking credibility back to the side- factors which were missing during Mourinho's time.

Manchester United have gone three consecutive seasons without a trophy ❌🏆



...for the first time in 31 years 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YrWMcsGBCw — Goal (@goal) August 16, 2020

The Red Devils finished third in the league last season and will subsequently play in the Champions League next term. The likes of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes are some of the big names which ply their trade for the club.

#8 ATLETICO MADRID | €784.80 million

Diego Simeone has been the Atletico Madrid manager since 2011

Atletico Madrid sold important players like Antoine Griezmann, Rodri and Lucas Hernandez last season, while letting go of the old guard including Diego Godin, Juanfran and Filipe Luis.

Manager Diego Simeone, who has been at the club since 2011 and is regarded as one of their best managers ever, is well-renowned for his pragmatic style of football. This was evident when Marcos Llorente, a defensive midfielder who arrived from Real Madrid last summer, was converted into a second striker.

Atletico bought a lot of players last summer to compensate for the departure of their stars. Joao Felix was the eye-catching transfer; the Portuguese youngster arrived for a fee of €126 million from Benfica. Renan Lodi, Mario Hermoso and Kieran Trippier were some of their other signings.

