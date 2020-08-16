Ultimately, football, like any sport is about winning. The best in the business care about winning every game every week, whether it be a second division opponent or one of the best teams in the world.

While this mentality is harboured by many, only few have the necessary talent and work ethic to win for a considerable period of time. The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have often been applauded for their winning mentality.

On that note, we look at:

Top 10 players with the best winning ratio in the 21st century

#10 THOMAS MULLER | 73.6% of all games won

Thomas Muller has been a fine servant for Bayern Munich

A highly unorthodox player with unpredictable patterns of play, Thomas Muller has been a fine servant for Bayern Munich since his debut in 2008.

An extremely versatile attacker who can create as well as score goals, Muller's ability to find space, as well as his positional awareness, has made his one of the best forward players of his generation. The Germany international can play as a striker, a second striker, on the wings or as an attacking midfielder.

Thomas Muller is in *that* kind of mood 😳 pic.twitter.com/62Xv2eriXY — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 14, 2020

Advertisement

Muller might not be aesthetically pleasing to watch, but more often than not he gets the job done. The 30-year old has made 533 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich, scoring 199 goals and providing 193 assists.

#9 TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD | 73.9% of all games won

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a Liverpool academy graduate

Already regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world, Trent Alexander-Arnold's rise to the top has been impressive.

The Liverpool academy graduate made his debut for the club in 2016, and has not looked back since then. A highly creative player with exceptional passing and crossing ability, many critics believe Alexander-Arnold ca play in midfield for club and country because of his unique skill-set.

The 21-year old is an extremely proficient attacker on the right-hand side for Liverpool, and has proven to be an efficient set-piece taker as well. The England international has made 134 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool so far.

#8 EDERSON MORAES | 74% of all games won

Ederson before a Manchester City game

In a Manchester City squad laden with superstars, the performances of goalkeeper Ederson Moraes often goes unnoticed.

Manchester City paid Benfica €40 million in 2017 for Ederson's signature, and he immediately replaced Claudio Bravo in goal for the club. The Brazil international is a modern goalkeeper, good with the ball at this feet. Often, it is Ederson who initiates a Manchester City attack due to his extremely good passing ability.

With 16 clean sheets, Ederson wins the Premier League's Golden Glove for the first time 👐 pic.twitter.com/1FSIVmb2cB — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 26, 2020

While he has made a few mistakes in the season gone by, there is no denying his quality. At 26 years of age, he is yet to hit his peak. Ederson has made 144 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City.

Also Read: 5 changes Barcelona need to make to return to the top