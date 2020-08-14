Times are changing. Most managers no longer ask for defenders who can solely defend and boot the ball out of play. Defenders are supposed to be good with the ball their feet, especially centre-backs.

Full-backs, on the other hand, are expected to be good going forward, while also being defensively sound. They are expected to contribute to the attack while having the necessary attributes to track back in case of a counter-attack.

Scoring goals is not the most important job for a defender. However, some have managed to do so, and score an impressive number of goals last season for their respective clubs.

We look at the:

5 defenders who have scored the most goals this season

#5 PHILIPP MAX, AUGSBURG | 8 goals

Philipp Max (no.31) in action for Augsburg

A consistent presence in the Augsburg first-team for some time now, Philipp Max has been a threatening offensive presence for his side over the last few seasons.

The left-back joined Augsburg from Karlsruher SC in 2015 for €3.5 million and has proven to be a creative outlet down the left-hand side for his club. Capable of playing as a left-winger as well, Max's crossing and passing ability have seen him linked with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Lazio in the past.

The best left-back? The answer is black and white. pic.twitter.com/oIHU3gQIqP — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) August 10, 2020

Yet to make his debut for the German national team, the 26-year old played 31 Bundesliga games last season. He proved his offensive capabilities by scoring eight goals and providing six assists.

#4 MARTIN HINTEREGGER, EINTRACHT FRANKFURT | 8 goals

Martin Hinteregger in Austria colours

Martin Hinteregger made waves in May this year when he scored two goals for Eintracht Frankfurt as well as an own goal against Bayern Munich.

Hinteregger joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Augsburg initially on loan last January, a move which was made permanent for a fee of €9 million last summer. The centre-back, though not exceptionally tall, is strong aerially, and is a good tackler as well.

Martin Hinteregger has scored 3 goals at the Allianz Arena today.



2 goals in Bayern Munich’s net &

1 in his own. 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/iS4mlmt1F8 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 23, 2020

The Austria international was everpresent for his side last season. He made 30 starts and one substitute appearance, scoring eight goals. He also provided an assist.

#3 DOMENICO CRISCITO, GENOA | 8 goals

Domenico Criscito is the Genoa captain

Now in his third spell with Genoa, Domenico Criscito is the captain of the Red and Blues, and has led from the front.

A Genoa youth product, the Italy international moved to Juventus in 2004, returning to Genoa on loan for three and a half years. A successful stint with Zenit Saint Petersburg followed, after which he returned to Genoa. The 33-year old has been acknowledged for his defensive output, although he has contributed in attack as well.

Criscito predominantly played as a centre-back or as a left-back last season, making 24 starts in Serie A. He scored eight goals in the league, as well as two more in the Coppa Italia.

