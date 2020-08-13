Modern football is fast and physical, and managers these days like players who offer either one or both these characteristics. The ability to run faster than the opposition defender is a clear advantage, which is why the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp like to use fast players on the wings.

While pace is a necessity, there needs to be quality at the end of the runs as well. Outrunning a defender only to produce a poor cross or shoot wayward will not result to anything.

Here, we take a look at the 10 fastest players in world football right now.

#10 LEROY SANE, BAYERN MUNICH | 35 kmph

Leroy Sane moved to Bayern Munich this summer

One of the best young attackers in world football, Leroy Sane has been touted by many to become one of the very best in his position.

The Schalke academy graduate moved to Manchester City in 2016, where he thrived under the guidance of Pep Guardiola. After four seasons with the club, Sane is back in Germany, with Bayern Munich having paid €45 million for his services.

A strong, fast and technically gifted winger, the 24-year-old has often been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo because of his skill-set. Sane is expected to be a major component of any success that Bayern Munich and Germany enjoy in the future.

#9 KYLE WALKER, MANCHESTER CITY | 35.2 kmph

Kyle Walker in Manchester City colours

While Kyle Walker may be slowing down, there is no denying his influence for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The England international joined Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 for £45 million, becoming one of the most expensive defenders in world football, and he has not disappointed.

Walker has made the right-back position his own with his marauding performances down the right, keeping out the likes of Danilo and Joao Cancelo away from the first team.

Kyle Walker quality against Madrid last night and had another great season.



Is there still a place for him in the England team or are Alexander-Arnold and Wan-Bissaka unmovable? pic.twitter.com/bYnmZeE5RE — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 8, 2020

The 30-year-old has improved a lot under Guardiola and has become a better passer with higher tactical awareness. He has also been utilised as the right-sided centre-back in a three man backline by England manager Gareth Southgate.

#8 KARIM BELLARABI, BAYER LEVERKUSEN | 35.2 kmph

Karim Bellarabi has been a faithful servant for Bayer Leverkusen

A consistent presence for Bayer Leverkusen over the years, Karim Bellarabi has been a faithful servant for the Bundesliga side for some time now.

The winger joined the club from Eintracht Braunschweig in 2011 for €2.5 million, and his dribbling and pace has been a nightmare for opposition defenders. In recent years, the 30-year-old has been used in wing-back positions due to physicality.

The Germany international has been a rotation option at Leverkusen in the last couple of years, often being used as a substitute to cause problems against tired defences. In 17 starts last season in the Bundesliga, Bellarabi scored four goals and provided six assists.

