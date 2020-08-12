While scouting among clubs has increased manifold, transfers remain a gamble. There is no sure shot chance of a player succeeding, unless perhaps the player is Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

Various factors come into play. Angel Di Maria's spell at Manchester United was cut short because the player was not happy with Manchester. Similarly, a change of managers midway through the season can also have an adverse effect. On that note, let us take a look at:

5 players who are too good to flop again next season

#5 AARON RAMSEY, JUVENTUS

Aaron Ramsey has been used as a rotation option at Juventus

When Aaron Ramsey departed Arsenal last summer to move on a free to Juventus, much was expected from him.

It has been rumoured that Juventus offered him astronomical wages and his decision to move was swayed by that. Despite that, the midfielder was supposed to add dynamism, energy and offensive capabilities to a static Juventus midfield. However, in his first season at the club, the Wales international has failed to deliver.

Juventus are open to offers for Aaron Ramsey this summer [Sky] pic.twitter.com/w1WtUxfTPb — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) August 11, 2020

Ramsey's first season in Italy has been stunted by injury issues. With the likes of Blaise Matuidi, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot and Miralem Pjanic preferred ahead of him even when fit, the 29-year old has been linked with a move away.

Having only made 11 starts in Serie A last season, scoring three goals and providing one assist, there is no denying that there is more to come from him. Ir remains to be seen how the arrival of Arthur and new manager Andrea Pirlo could affect his situation at the club.

#4 TANGUY NDOMBELE, TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Tanguy Ndombele and Jose Mourinho do not enjoy a good relationship

Tanguy Ndombele arrived at Tottenham Hotspur amid much fanfare, after a phenomenal season in France.

Spurs paid Lyon a club-record £55 million for the midfielder, having signed him despite heavy interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid. Ndombele's dribbling ability as well as passing range were seen as huge assets for Mauricio Pochettino's midfield, and his midfield partnership with fellow new signing Giovani Lo Celso was seen as an exciting one.

Pochettino's departure and Jose Mourinho's arrival changed the scenario. While Lo Celso has established himself as a first team regular, Ndombele has been publicly criticised by his manager. The France international does not enjoy a good relationship with Mourinho, and is said to be willing to leave the club.

Last season, the 23-year old made just 12 starts in the Premier League, scoring two goals and providing two assists. The arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could potentially liberate Ndombele; on the other hand, it could also signal a move away.

#3 HIRVING LOZANO, NAPOLI

Hirving Lozano's Napoli move has not gone according to plan

Another player who enjoyed a stellar 2018-19 campaign, Hirving Lozano was arguably Eredivisie's best player during that season.

The Mexico international moved to Napoli last summer from PSV Eindhoven for €42 million, amid rumours of interest from various top clubs. He made an immediate impact, scoring a goal on his debut against Juventus in a 4-3 loss. However, the winger failed to capitalise on this start.

Hirving Lozano at PSV in Erendivise



17/18 season=> 17 goals, 8 assists.

18/19 season=> 17 goals, 8 assists.



The fact this played who should be an absolute beast is flopping at Napoli doesn't sit right with me. pic.twitter.com/PJt0NvT1hT — Marvin the Paranoid (@Boboye_Ak) July 6, 2020

Carlo Ancelotti left and Gennaro Gattuso was brought in as the manager, and Lozano had his game time reduced. The 25-year old has seen the likes of Piotr Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne get more minutes than him in the season gone by.

Lozano made just 10 starts in Serie A last season, scoring four goals and providing one assist. A versatile forward, the former Pachuca player is clearly a talented player and more is expected from him.

