While every footballer dreams of winning trophies, not many are able to do it. Few footballers ever get the opportunity to win one trophy, and fewer manage to win multiple ones.

The Champions League and the World Cup remain the dream of every footballer, and winning them is considered to the ultimate aim for every top player. Add to that the Premier League, considered to be the toughest in the world, and a select few have been able to win all three.

We look at:

5 players who have won the Premier League, Champions League and the World Cup.

#5 GERARD PIQUE - Manchester United and Barcelona

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona

Regarded as one of the finest centre-backs of his generation, Gerard Pique won the Premier League with Manchester United, the Champions League with both Manchester United and Barcelona and the World Cup with Spain.

Having started his career with Barcelona, Pique moved to Manchester United in 2004 and played a bit-part role as a youngster. He returned to Barcelona in 2008, becoming one of the best ball-playing centre-backs of this century. For Spain, he played 102 games, winning both the World Cup as well as the Euros.

Gerard Pique wasn't strong enough for the Premier League...



But Carles Puyol turned him into Barcelona's very own monster 🏋️‍♂️💪 pic.twitter.com/Soy9B21Qx2 — Goal (@goal) May 18, 2020

Advertisement

Now 33, the centre-back remains a vital part of Barcelona, forming a good centre-back partnership with Clement Lenglet. Strong in the air as well as a good leader, Pique's passing and match intelligence have been well-regarded.

#4 THIERRY HENRY - Arsenal and Barcelona

Thierry Henry is regarded as an Arsenal legend

Many critics view Thierry Henry as the greatest player to have played in the Premier League, and there is not a lot of argument to be made against it.

Henry was part of the "Invicibles" Arsenal side which went unbeaten in the Premier League as they won it, before moving to Barcelona and winning the Champions League as well. He won the 1998 World Cup with France, ending the tournament as his country's top goalscorer with three.

Pavel Nedved 2002/03

- 47 Games

- 14 Goals

- 3 Assists



Thierry Henry 02/03:

- 55 Games

- 32 Goals

- 28 Assists



Henry got robbed that year. That man deserved the Ballon d'Or. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/6Hxa4NZScz — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) July 24, 2020

An incredible dribbler with exceptional close control as well as the requisite skill and flair, Henry lit up the Premier League with his exciting performances. While his Barcelona spell was not as exceptional, he won the treble with the Catalans. Henry currently manages Montreal Impact in Major League Soccer.

#3 FABIEN BARTHEZ - Marseille and Manchester United

Fabien Barthez played for the likes of Manchester United and Marseille

The only goalkeeper on this list, Fabien Barthez enjoyed a great career as a shot-stopper, with his loud personality making him popular among the masses.

Barthez began his career with Toulouse, before moving to Marseille in 1992. Here he would win the Champions League as the starting goalkeeper for Marseille. After a five-year stint with Monaco he moved to Manchester United, winning the Premier League twice with the Old Trafford outfit. Barthez was Thierry Henry's teammate at France when they won the World Cup in 1998.

A courageous goalkeeper with strong reflexes, Barthez's aggressive and eccentric style of goalkeeping often resulted in him being labelled as inconsistent and unreliable.

Also Read: Premier League 2019/20: Top 10 players this season according to ratings