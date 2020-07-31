One of the best strikers to have played in the Premier League, Sergio Aguero has been a faithful servant for Manchester City. The highest non-English goalscorer in the history of the Premier League, the Argentina international's legacy is secure, both as a Manchester City legend and as a Premier League great.

Now 32, Aguero continues to be an important part of the Manchester City squad. However, he has expressed his intention to return to his boyhood club Independiente before retiring.

We look at:

5 players who can replace Sergio Aguero at Manchester City

#5 MAXI GOMEZ, VALENCIA

Maxi Gomez playing for Uruguay

Regarded as a future star for Uruguay and eventual heir to the throne of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez in the national team, Maxi Gomez is clearly highly-rated.

The 23-year old joined Valencia from Celta Vigo last summer for a fee of €14.5 million, with Santi Mina and Jorge Saenz going the other way as well. Gomez has been a rare bright spark in a dysfunctional Valencia side, with rumours suggesting that 12 players have been transfer-listed by the owners.

A physical striker who is strong in the air, Gomez has all the makings of a top no.9. In the season gone by for Valencia, the former Defensor Sporting man played 33 games in La Liga, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists.

Advertisement

Manchester United and West Ham United have been linked with the Uruguay international in recent months.

#4 MOUSSA DEMBELE, LYON

Moussa Dembele in action for Lyon

With the likes of Memphis Depay in the Lyon squad, Moussa Dembele's contributions often tend to go subdued.

However, the striker has been a key component for Rudi Garcia's men. Dembele joined Lyon after a successful spell at Celtic, costing the French giants €22 million. The 24-year has maintained a good goalscoring rate for his club, while also showing good awareness and intelligence.

Make that 16 league goals this season for Moussa Dembele 🙌⚽ pic.twitter.com/pEyGKhMy4z — Goal (@goal) March 2, 2020

For Lyon last season, Dembele made 27 appearances in the league, scoring 16 goals and providing two assists. Surrounded by talented forwards like Depay, Bertrand Traore and Karl Toko Ekambi, Dembele has flourished.

The former Celtic man was persistently linked with a move to Chelsea in January. With the Blues having signed Timo Werner, that move is unlikely to happen now. Manchester United and Arsenal are said to be interested.

#3 GABRIEL JESUS, MANCHESTER CITY

Gabriel Jesus has been a rotational option at Manchester City

If Sergio Aguero does leave the club, Manchester City might already have a replacement in the form of Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazil international joined Manchester City from Palmeiras in 2017 for €33 million and has had a topsy-turvy run with City. While the talent is undeniable, Jesus' inconsistencies in front of the goal has made Pep Guardiola reluctant to start him on a consistent basis.

However, Jesus is still only 23, and can be developed. The striker played 34 games in the Premier League last season, starting 21 games. He scored 14 goals and provided seven assists.

Gabriel Jesus accumulated 21.09(xG) this season, more than any other player.



He only scored 14 goals. pic.twitter.com/rO6vBHxK0z — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) July 26, 2020

Due to Jesus being used as a rotational option, he has been linked with a move away. Inter Milan and Juventus are keeping an eye on the situation.

Also Read: 10 best goalkeepers this season (2019/20)