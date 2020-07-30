10 best goalkeepers this season (2019/20)

No position in football gets as much scrutiny as the goalkeeper. A single mistake from a goalkeeper more often than not results in a goal, which is why it is important to have quality shot-stoppers in the team.

These days, managers ask for goalkeepers who are good with their feet as well. While making saves is the primary agenda, it is seen as a bonus if a team's goalkeeper can start attacks.

We take a look at:

Top 10 best goalkeepers in Europe this season

#10 BERND LENO, ARSENAL

Bernd Leno was one of Arsenal's best players in the league

With Petr Cech declining rapidly, Arsenal made the wise decision of investing in a goalkeeper before it became painfully obvious.

Bernd Leno joined Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018 for £22.5 million, and he has been a consistent performer for the club ever since. Despite having a shambolic defence in front of him, the Germany international's saves have often kept his club in the game.

Arsenal Player of the Season 2019/20 nominees:



🇩🇪 Bernd Leno

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka

🇬🇦 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang#afc pic.twitter.com/QGhMbesq6q — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 28, 2020

In 30 league appearances, Leno kept only seven clean sheets, but that is more indicative of the poor defence in front of him. While there have been issues with concentration, the 28-year-old was comfortably Arsenal's best player in the league alongside striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

#9 NICK POPE, BURNLEY

Nick Pope had a good season with Burnley

Nick Pope's ascendancy to the top has been impressive. Having initially arrived from Charlton Athletic for £1 million in 2016 as backup to Tom Heaton, Pope is now regarded as one of the best English keepers around.

The England international is an excellent shot-stopper capable of making close-range saves. Renowned for his high concentration levels, Pope kept 15 clean sheets in 38 league appearances for Burnley, narrowly missing out on the Golden Glove award.

While Burnley's defence has been lauded, Pope has been a vital asset to Sean Dyche's side. The 28-year-old's incredible performance in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield was highly talked about; Pope made eight saves in the game to keep Burnley alive.

#8 DEAN HENDERSON, SHEFFIELD UNITED

Dean Henderson looks set to return to Manchester United

While Manchester United have a lot of issues to sort out in the transfer market, the goalkeeping situation will certainly not been one of them.

David de Gea's poor performances this season has led fans to ask Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start Dean Henderson in goal next season. There is a reason for that; Henderson has enjoyed a brilliant two-year loan spell at Sheffield United and looks ready to take on the responsibility.

😮 David de Gea finished the 2019/20 Premier League campaign with the second best save success rate of goalkeepers with 25+ appearances (73.3%)



First was.... Dean Henderson (75.2%) 👀 pic.twitter.com/TdVuwfcEhP — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 28, 2020

In 36 appearances in the Premier League the 23-year-old kept 13 clean sheets. His triple-save against Norwich City helped his side win 1-0, and while there have been a few errors here and there, the Englishman has been one of Blades' best players over the last two years.

