Barcelona Transfer News: 27-year-old winger targeted as Neymar alternative by the Spanish giants

Barcelona are interested in a move for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha as they view him as a potential alternative for Neymar according to reports in IBT

Neymar has long been linked with a move back to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain. However, it seems unlikely that Barcelona would be able to afford the superstar.

Barcelona not the only club interested in Zaha

Wilfried Zaha has been linked with Barcelona

Neymar left Barcelona to go to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for a world-record fee of €222 million. The Brazil international's spell in France though, has not gone to plan. Injuries have been a major problem, with Paris Saint-Germain yet to win the Champions League; the main reason Neymar was bought in the first place.

Neymar has constantly been linked with a move back to Barcelona, with both the club and the player interested. PSG are said to be demanding in excess of €200 million for Neymar, a fee which Barcelona cannot pay.

The Camp Nou outfit have highlighted Zaha as a possible option to go for. The Ivory Coast international is Crystal Palace's most important player, and it remains to be seen as to what price they demand for their talisman.

Zaha was very close to a move to Arsenal last summer, only for the Gunners to go and buy Nicolas Pepe instead. Apart from Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and once again Arsenal have been touted as suitors.

Mikel Arteta on Wilfried Zaha (January 2020): "I think he's a terrific player and I think the impact he's had in the Premier League in the last few years has been phenomenal. His ability to create chances on his own is unique." pic.twitter.com/JNGau9WjKY — 🅿️1⃣ (@P1AFC) July 28, 2020

It has been suggested that Zaha will leave his boyhood club this summer. The winger played every game in the Premier League last season, scoring four goals and providing three assists. Predominantly a left-winger, Zaha can play on the right as well as a striker just like Neymar.

Barcelona have struggled to replace Neymar

Barcelona spent €120 million last summer on Antoine Griezmann, but the France international failed to replicate his Atletico Madrid form and endured a disappointing first season with his new club.

Barcelona's other wing options include an injury-riddled Ousmane Dembele and an ageing, albeit still the best player in the world, Lionel Messi. Academy player Ansu Fati has been utilized as well, and has put in some good performances.

Most completed dribbles in the Premier League this season 🔥



182 - Adama Traore

162 - Wilfried Zaha

121 - Allan Saint-Maximin

102 - Emiliano Buendia

77 - Dwight McNeil

74 - Mateo Kovacic

72 - Jack Grealish

71 - Jordan Ayew

70 - Nathan Redmond

70 - Nicolas Pepe — Goal (@goal) July 26, 2020

A move for Zaha however, is not Barcelona's priority if reports are to be believed. Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez remains the primary transfer target, with negotiations still going on between the two clubs.

Barcelona see Martinez as the heir to Luis Suarez's throne. The Argentina international had a release clause of €111 million which expired a few weeks ago, with Barcelona not willing to activate that clause.

Inter Milan continue to value Martinez at around €111 million, while Barcelona are said to have offered €70 million as well as left-back Junior Firpo to the Italian giants.

Firpo would be willing to move, having played a bit-part role last season at the club. The Spain U21 international joined Barcelona from Real Betis last summer for a fee of €18 million, but failed to usurp Jordi Alba from the left-back spot.

Other than Martinez, Barcelona are also interested in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The France international does not enjoy a good relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, and reports have linked the midfielder with a move away from the club.

