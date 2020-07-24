Premier League 2019/20: Top 10 players this season according to ratings

Another season of the Premier League is about to come to an end. Liverpool are worthy champions, while the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United will look to revitalise their squad for next season.

However, the English top-flight has once again given us some really good players, who have made their mark throughout the season with their consistent performances.

We look at the top 10 players in the Premier League this season according to WhoScored.com ratings. (All the ratings are out of 10)

Top 10 players in the Premier League this season:

#10 ANTHONY MARTIAL, MANCHESTER UNITED- 7.34

Anthony Martial has been in fine form for Manchester United

When Manchester United paid £36 million to sign a 19-year old Anthony Martial from Monaco in 2015, eyebrows were raised.

Now in his fifth season at the club, Martial is leading the line for Manchester United. The France international has had some disappointing spells with the Red Devils, but he looks reinvigorated under Ole Gunnar Solsksjaer. The 24-year old has developed into a complete forward, with pace and trickery as well as good finishing ability. Martial has also formed a solid attacking partnership with Marcus Rashford.

12 - Anthony Martial has scored more goals in all competitions than any other Premier League player in 2020 (12). Vision. pic.twitter.com/GGMCvwHkBD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 16, 2020

This season, the former Lyon player has made 31 appearances in the Premier League. He has scored 17 goals and provided six assists. He comes third in the squad for shots per game and dribbles per game.

#9 HARRY KANE, TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR- 7.34

Harry Kane celebrates a goal for Tottenham Hotspur

Many critics believe that Harry Kane has started to decline. The striker has had some injury issues, and his constant returns ahead of schedule has led to speculation that he has not recovered completely.

Despite such suggestions, the 26-year old continues to be a vital asset for Jose Mourinho. Kane has led the line for his boyhood club, providing goals and leadership in the Premier League. Physically imposing and technically good, the England international is the quintessential modern striker. In a haphazard Spurs side, he has continued to be a consistent presence.

The former Leicester City player has played 28 games in the Premier League. He has scored 17 goals and provided two assists. He leads the squad for shots per game and comes second for key passes per game.

#8 MICHAIL ANTONIO, WEST HAM UNITED- 7.36

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United

A slightly surprising inclusion in this list, Michail Antonio has been West Ham United's best player since the restart.

Having joined the club from Nottingham Forest in 2015 for a fee of £7 million, Antonio's versatility has been well-utilised. He has been used as a striker, a winger, and even a wing-back on occasions. This season, the 30-year old has led the line for the Hammers. His performances have kept club-record signing Sebastian Haller on the bench.

Since the restart, Michail Antonio has scored more goals than any other player with 7️⃣#WHUWAT pic.twitter.com/EFk3L6MAX7 — Premier League (@premierleague) July 18, 2020

Antonio has made 23 appearances in the Premier League this season. He has scored 10 goals and provided three assists. The former Reading man leads the squad for shots per game and dribbles per game.

