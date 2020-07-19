Arguably the biggest club in world football, Manchester United's history and trophy cabinet speak for itself. The Red Devils have given their fans some scintillating moments, as well as some truly exceptional players.

While the club right now is not the same force as it once was, there are signs of positivity. The club currently has players who might make this list one day, and that in itself is reassuring.

Having said that, it will be a long ask. We look at the:

Greatest Manchester United XI of all-time

Formation: 4-1-2-3

GOALKEEPER- PETER SCHMEICHEL

Peter Schmeichel during a Manchester United Legends game

One of the greatest goalkeepers to have played the game, Peter Schmeichel trumps Edwin van der Sar and David de Gea to make this list.

Schmeichel joined Manchester United from Brondby in 1991 for a fee of £505,000, a move declared by Sir Alex Ferguson as the "bargain of the century". He would go on to represent the Red Devils for the next eight years, often captaining them. He was the captain of the team in the Champions League final of 1999, which they would win.

Advertisement

#OTD in 1991: Peter Schmeichel signed for Manchester United from Brondby for £530,000.



🔴 398 games

👐 180 clean sheets

⚽️ 1 goal

🏆 x5 Premier League

🏆 x3 FA Cup

🏆 Champions League

🏆 League Cup

🏆 UEFA Super Cup



Greatest Premier League goalkeeper. #MUFC — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) July 15, 2020

The Denmark international was renowned for this loud persona on the field, as well as his daunting physique. He played nearly 400 games in all competitions for Manchester United, before moving to Sporting CP in Portugal. He would later represent Aston Villa and Manchester City, a fact that still rankles many United fans.

DEFENDERS

GARY NEVILLE - RIGHT-BACK

Gary Neville is regarded as one of England's finest right-backs

A one-club man, Gary Neville was part of the Class of 92, which also included the likes of David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Phil Neville and Nicky Butt.

Neville would go on to make the right-back spot his own, enjoying a breakthrough season in 1994. An aggressive, hard-working and tenacious defender, Neville is regarded by many as one of England's finest right-backs. Renowned for his leadership attributes, Neville became captain of the Red Devils in 2005, before stepping down as team captain in 2010 due to limited playing time.

🗣"As a fan I like it" @GNev2 on Manchester United under Ole this season pic.twitter.com/PogoBrD6ob — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 13, 2020

The England international made over 600 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United, retiring in 2011. Currently he is a pundit, having had a disastrous reign as manager of Spanish club Valencia.

RIO FERDINAND - CENTRE-BACK

Rio Ferdinand during his Manchester United days

When Manchester United splurged £30 million to buy Rio Ferdinand from Leeds United in 2002, eyebrows were raised.

However, Ferdinand would go on to establish himself as one of the finest centre-backs of the modern generation. One of the first centre-backs to play out from the back, the former West Ham United defender was well-known for his calmness in possession, as well as his passing ability. He formed an incredible defensive partnership with Nemanja Vidic, and won every possible trophy with the club.

The Englishman played more than 450 games for United in all competitions. He left the club in 2014, moving to Queens Park Rangers. He retired the next season.

STEVE BRUCE - CENTRE-BACK

Steve Bruce is currently the manager of Newcastle United

Another Englishman who had a successful career with Manchester United. Steve Bruce joined the club from Norwich City in 1987 for a fee of £800,000.

Bruce went on to become a pillar upon which Sir Alex Ferguson built the club. His defensive partnership with Gary Pallister was regarded as one of the finest at that time. A strong, efficient centre-back, the former Gillingham player was not exceptionally gifted; rather, he utilised what he had perfectly.

He played more than 400 games for United in all competitions, scoring 51 goals. He would leave the club in 1996 to play for Birmingham City and later Sheffield United. Currently, he is the manager of Premier League side Newcastle United, having managed the likes of Hull City and Aston Villa previously.

DENIS IRWIN - LEFT-BACK

Denis Irwin in action for Manchester United

Regarded by Sir Alex Ferguson as his greatest ever signing, Denis Irwin pips Patrice Evra to the left-back spot in this team.

Irwin joined Manchester United from Oldham Athletic for a fee of £625,000 in 1990. An extremely reliable and consistent defender, Sir Alex Ferguson once stated that he called him "eight out of ten Denis". The Republic of Ireland international won every major trophy with the Red Devils, and is the joint most successful Irish footballer in history, alongside Roy Keane.

Irwin played more then 500 games for Manchester United, before joining Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2002. He retired in 2004.

Also Read: 10 footballers who are too good for their current clubs