10 footballers who are too good for their current clubs

With leagues across various countries coming to a close, the focus will now be on the transfer window. It is expected to be a quieter event due to the financial instabilities that have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, clubs are still expected to make moves for players. With the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich having already begun their summer shopping, there are some good players clubs should be targeting.

We look at 10 players who are too good for their current clubs.

#10 SANDRO TONALI, BRESCIA

Sandro Tonali has been Brescia's best player this season

Regarded as one of the best young players in Italy, Sandro Tonali has always been regarded highly.

The midfielder has been Brescia's best player this season, dictating play from midfield. Capable of playing in a central role as well as in defensive midfield, the 20-year-old has produced quality performances consistently in his first season in the Italian top-flight.

The Italy international has made 30 appearances in the league this season, and has scored one goal and provided seven assists. He leads his squad in key passes per game, and is also second in the league in dribbles per game.

Tonali has been linked with moves to Inter Milan, Juventus and Manchester United over the last few months.

#9 JACK GREALISH, ASTON VILLA

Jack Grealish looks set to leave Aston Villa this summer

Aston Villa have had a season to forget in the Premier League. Having been promoted from the Championship last season, they spent a lot of money but are currently fighting relegation.

Captain Jack Grealish has been Villa's best player this season. An Aston Villa academy graduate, Grealish has played in multiple positions for his club, occupying midfield areas as well as playing as a left-winger. The 24-year-old has led from the front, even though it has not been nearly enough.

Jack Grealish in the Premier League this season [competition rank]:



141 shot-creating actions [3rd]

127 fouls suffered [1st]

56 passes into box [5th]

69 chances created [5th]

15 goal-creating actions [5th]



Elite-level productivity in a struggling side. 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nNENxhNyXd — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 17, 2020

This season, the England U-21 international has played 34 games in the league, and has scored seven goals and provided six assists. He leads the Aston Villa squad in key passes per game and dribbles per game.

Grealish has been persistently linked with a move to Manchester United for some time now. Manchester City are also said to be keeping an eye on the winger.

#8 ANDRE ONANA, AJAX

Andre Onana has expressed a desire to play in the Premier League

Andre Onana looks ready to take the next step in his career, and Ajax are said to be willing to let him go for the right price.

The goalkeeper has been ever-present for the Eredivisie champions since his debut in 2016. Replacing the Barcelona-bound Jasper Cillessen, Onana has looked impeccable, with his strong reflexes and commanding presence in the box.

The former Barcelona academy player played 24 games in the Eredivisie for Ajax this season. A good passer from the back, the Cameroon international is the perfect embodiment of the modern goalkeeper.

Chelsea are in “regular contact” with Ajax keeper André Onana, according to The Athletic.



Ajax have given Onana the green light to leave this summer, and would want around the €30m (£27m) mark. Onana is open to the move. pic.twitter.com/e0gjdzmlHu — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) July 13, 2020

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea, as a replacement for the error-prone Kepa Arrizabalaga.

