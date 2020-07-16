It would be fair to say that Barcelona have had a season to forget. They have sacked a manager and are on course to lose the league title to arch-rivals Real Madrid. Star player Lionel Messi has only one year left in his contract, and he is said to be unhappy with how the club is being run.

Amidst all this, Barcelona have been active in the transfer market. Having already completed a controversial swap-deal with Juventus for Arthur and Miralem Pjanic, the club are looking for more reinforcements. We look at:

5 players Barcelona need to sign this transfer window

#5 PAU TORRES, VILLARREAL

Pau Torres is regarded as one of the best young centre-backs in the Spanish top-flight, and rightly so.

A Villarreal academy graduate, Torres has spent his entire career with his boyhood club, bar a season-long loan with Malaga. A ball-playing centre-back, Torres has been everpresent for the Yellow Submarine this season. His performances have been such that he has been linked with multiple top clubs in the past year.

The 23-year old is left-footed, a rarity in top-quality centre-backs. Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte and Barcelona's Clement Lenglet come to mind immediately.

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres (22), a promising player who has grown a lot this season. Negotiations are underway, although there are other candidates too. The idea is to sell Umtiti to save wages. [sport] pic.twitter.com/1CU9B65pfF — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 22, 2020

This season, the Spain international has played 32 games in the league for his club, assisting one goal. He leads the squad for long balls per game, coming second for clearances per game. Barcelona only have three centre-backs in their squad, namely Gerard Pique, Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti. Umtiti's persistent injury issues mean that he cannot be trusted to play every game. Torres would provide good backup and can learn from the likes of Pique. He has also been linked with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

#4 DAVID ALABA, BAYERN MUNICH

David Alaba has one year left in his Bayern Munich contract

Barcelona have relied on long-serving left-back Jordi Alba for quite some time now. The 31-year old plays almost every game for the club, and some competition is needed.

Bayern Munich's David Alaba comes to mind. The versatile player has just one year left in his contract with the Bavarians. Having made more than 380 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants, it has been reported that Alaba could leave for Spain.

🗣 [@fansjavimiguel🥈] | Barcelona are insisting on David Alaba to replace Junior Firpo. pic.twitter.com/iTAXvenqKY — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 14, 2020

Capable of playing as a left-back, a centre-back, a left-winger and in central midfield, Alaba shines in every position he plays. The Austria international has been attracting interest from some top clubs, but is said to prefer a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

The 28-year old has played 38 games in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing an assist. He has been linked with a move to Manchester City, Inter Milan, Juventus and Chelsea, as well as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

