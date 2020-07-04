Reports: Barcelona set to sell promising full-back Emerson as Borussia Dortmund declare interest

Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell Emerson, as Borussia Dortmund prepare audacious swoop.

Emerson, who has been on loan at Real Betis, has also been linked with Everton and Borussia Dortmund

Emerson in action for Real Betis

La Liga giants Barcelona are willing to sell promising right-back Emerson, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Emerson is currently on loan at Real Betis and is regarded as one of the best young full-backs in the league.

Multiple clubs interested in Barcelona youngster

Barcelona have decided to cash in on Emerson and multiple European clubs have expressed an interest.

Among them are German giants Borussia Dortmund, who are looking for a replacement for Achraf Hakimi. Hakimi spent two years on loan at the club from Real Madrid, before moving on a permanent to Inter Milan a few days ago.

The Brazilian is seen as an ideal replacement for the Moroccan, but Dortmund are not the only clubs in for him. EPL sides Newcastle United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping an eye on the situation.

.@tuttosport 📰:



Despite signing Kalulu, Milan still wants to sign another right-back. There are two ideas: Emerson who is on loan from Barcelona to Real Betis or Denzel Dumfries from PSV. pic.twitter.com/TNqU6bEghR — AC Milan Journal (@TheMilanJournal) July 3, 2020

The 21-year old joined Barcelona from Atletico Mineiro for a fee of €12.7 million in 2019. Regarded as a top prospect, he was sent out on loan to Real Betis immediately. The Brazilian has gone on to become an important part of the team, making 36 appearances in all competitions so far.

This season, he has made 28 league appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing five assists. The Brazil international leads the squad for tackles per game and is sixth on the list for key passes.

It was decided between Real Betis and Barcelona that Emerson would stay with Betis for one more season. With the potential to be a complete full-back, it makes no sense for Barcelona to let him go.

Barcelona's right-back situation has been perilous since the departure of Dani Alves. Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo are currently used in that position. However, both players have had their struggles, failing to make that position their own.

Emerson was seen by many as a possible candidate for the Barcelona right-back spot, but the club does not seem to think so. The Catalans seem intent on selling young players. They have already sold 23-year old midfielder Arthur to Juventus, bringing in 30-year old Miralem Pjanic as his replacement.

Emerson's case has taken an unexpected turn in recent days. From going from staying a second season on loan at Real Betis to being listed on the transfer market to the point that he could be sold this summer. Dortmund, Everton and Newcastle United have shown an interest. [md] pic.twitter.com/0xuXYlr7Em — barcacentre (😷) (@barcacentre) July 4, 2020

Barcelona's transfer policy has seemingly confused the club's fans. The Catalans seem to be selling players to fund a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine is seen by Barcelona as an ideal replacement for an ageing Luis Suarez and has a release clause of €111 million in his contract.

The links to Neymar won't go away either and Barcelona seem obsessed with bringing the Brazilian forward back. Rumours suggest that they are willing to swap Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho for the 28-year old superstar.

Emerson's departure is sure to incense Barcelona fans more. A constant criticism on their part has been that the club continues to underuse their famed La Masia academy.

Barcelona fans believe that the academy has become a money-making machine. Young players are developed and sold on for a profit, with the likes of Adama Traore, Hector Bellerin, and Marc Cucurella recent examples.

