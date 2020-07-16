La Liga 2019/20: Top 10 players this season according to ratings

The La Liga is graced by some of the world's best players. In one of the most intense La Liga title races in recent times, Real Madrid lead Barcelona by four points with only two rounds of games remaining.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi leads the La Liga charts for both goals scored and assists. But players from other teams have also had their moments under the sun this season.

On that note, we look at the top ten players in La Liga this season, as ranked by the renowned data website WhoScored.com.

Top ten players in La Liga this season

#10: Joselu, Deportivo Alaves (7.24)

Joselu has been Alaves' best player in La Liga this season

Alaves might be fighting relegation deom the La Liga this season, but their striker Joselu has been in fine form.

Joselu joined Alaves from Newcastle United in 2019 for a fee of £2.5 million. The former Real Madrid player had endured a quiet spell in England, and his transfer to Spain happened without much fanfare.

However, Joselu has led the line impressively for Alaves. The 30-year-old has scored goals but has also been an asset defensively. Due to his height and physicality, Joselu has often caused trouble in the opposition box.

The Spaniard has made 34 La Liga appearances this term, scoring ten goals and providing two assists. Joselu leads the Alaves squad for shots per game.

#9: Lucas Ocampos, Sevilla (7.26)

Lucas Ocampos has been an ever-present for Sevilla in the La Liga.

Long touted as a player with potential, Lucas Ocampos has seemingly found his feet in Sevilla.

Ocampos joined Sevilla from Marseille for a fee of £13 million last summer. After two failed loan spells with Genoa and AC Milan, this move raised a few eyebrows.

However, Sevilla sporting director Monchi struck gold. Ocampos has exceeded expectations at the club. The Argentina international has been an ever-present for Julen Lopetegui's men in the La Liga this season.

Ocampos has made 31 appearances in La Liga this season, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists. The 26-year-old leads the Sevilla squad for shots per game as well as dribbles per game.

#8: Nabil Fekir, Real Betis - (7.26)

Nabil Fekir completed a surprise move to Real Betis last summer.

When Nabil Fekir moved to Real Betis from Lyon for a fee of £18 million last summer, it raised eyebrows.

The attacking midfielder was close to a move to Liverpool the season, only for the deal to fall through due to medical issues. However, Fekir was still expected to move to a big club.

He instead joined Real Betis, and he has been their best player in the La Liga this season. The 26-year-old has played all across the forward line for the club, causing trouble to opponents with his dribbling and creativity.

The France international has made 30 appearances in La Liga this season. He has scored seven goals and provided four assists and leads the squad for both shots and dribbles per game. Fekir comes third for key passes per game.