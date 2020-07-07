Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos to postpone Eduardo Camavinga deal as they eye Paul Pogba

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to sacrifice their pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga for Paul Pogba.

Los Blancos are believed to be reluctant to pay Rennes' asking price for Camavinga.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has asked the club hierarchy for Paul Pogba

Real Madrid are currently mulling over a possible deal for Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga, according to L'Equipe.

The Angola-born midfielder has been heavily linked with Real Madrid for a while but the La Liga giants are now believed to be considering a postponement of any potential deal.

Real Madrid tracking Paul Pogba situation

One of the reasons for Real Madrid's hesitance over Camavinga's signing is said to be his exorbitant fees. Rennes are believed to be demanding a staggering €80 million for the 17-year-old, a fee which is considered to be too high for him.

Besides that, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is understood to be a huge fan of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has reportedly told the Real Madrid hierarchy that he would like the World Cup winner to join the Santiago Bernabeu outfit this summer. This has made the Madrid giants wary of submitting a deal for Camavinga.

Madrid's intention is to wait for Camavinga as Rennes are asking €80m for the midfielder - the club believes that's a huge sum for him right now. On the other hand, Zidane is still asking for Pogba - so that's another reason for Real to postpone the Camavinga deal. [@lequipe] pic.twitter.com/Wd3RtOuYnL — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 7, 2020

Camavinga is considered to be one of the best young players in Europe and looks set to enjoy a bright future. He has been an everpresent in the Rennes lineup since he made his debut in 2018, aged 16.

Real Madrid were believed to have targeted the France U21 international as one of their primary transfer priorities this summer. However, Zidane's wish to have Pogba now means that the side are keeping a close eye on the Manchester United star.

Real Madrid are leading the race for the signing of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (17). However, both Bayern and Dortmund are interested & could soon make their moves now that the Bundesliga is over. PSG, Juve, Barça are also following the highly rated midfielder [@lequipe] pic.twitter.com/FTR2FdqaAv — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 7, 2020

The services of Pogba certainly won't come cheap. The France international rejoined Manchester United from Juventus for a then-world record fee of €105 million in 2016, having rejected advances from both Barcelona and Real Madrid. He has since become one of the most important players at Old Trafford, despite constant criticism from certain quarters.

The links to Real Madrid have been present for some time now. Last season, it was suggested that Pogba might push for a move to Spain, but that did not happen.

However, reports now suggest that the arrival of Bruno Fernandes has further fuelled Pogba's intention to stay at Manchester United. The 27-year old's midfield partnership with Fernandes has flourished under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. This has led many to believe that Pogba might very well stay at the club, with a new contract seen as a possibility.

Real Madrid's youth-oriented transfer policy has been clear for some time now. They have spent a huge amount of money to bring teenagers Vinicius Jr., Reinier Jesus and Rodrygo Goes to the club. With the midfield partnership of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric now slowing down, their focus has turned towards midfielders. Martin Odegaard, on loan at Real Sociedad, is seen as part of the solution. With Federico Valverde's emergence under Zidane, Camavinga's addition would solve Real Madrid's midfield problems on paper.

It remains to be seen whether Los Blancos would be willing to stump up the enormous transfer fee Manchester United would demand for Pogba's services. On the other hand, there are reports that Rennes intend to keep Camavinga for next season. There is, therefore, a possibility that Real Madrid could end up with neither player.

