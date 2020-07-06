Real Madrid transfer news: Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki set to reject Los Blancos

Real Madrid have been dealt a blow in pursuit of French wonderkid Cherki.

Manchester United were also interested to recruit Cherki, who is now set for a new deal at Lyon.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is said to be keeping an eye on Cherki

Real Madrid and Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Lyon teenager Rayan Cherki.

According to the L'Equipe, Cherki is set to sign a new contract with the French giants. This is bound to be disappointing news for Real Madrid, who have been linked with him for some time now.

Real Madrid and Manchester United were interested in the youngster

Both Real Madrid and Manchester United have been tracking the youngster for a considerable while. Cherki is seen as one of the best young talents in world football and looks destined for big things.

The 16-year old is regarded as one of the most talented players the prestigious Lyon academy has ever produced. He made his senior debut for Lyon in the league in a match against Dijon this season. The forward became the youngest goalscorer in the club's history when he scored a goal against Bourg-Peronnas in the Coupe de France.

In 2019, Cherki signed a three-year deal with Lyon. However, it now appears that this deal could be extended by another year, with better wages on offer as well. The France U16 international has also been nominated for the 2020 Golden Boy award.

16 year old Lyon forward Rayan Cherki is set to sign a new contract with the club



The new deal will see him remain with the French Outfit until 2023.



Cherki has scored three goals in 11 first-team appearances for Lyon this season — FootyTool Naija (@footytoolnaija) July 6, 2020

Real Madrid's youth-oriented transfer policy has been visible over the past couple of seasons. The club have spent massive amounts to bring in teenage talents like Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Reinier Jesus over the recent few transfer windows.

Advertisement

Also Read: Real Madrid dealt blow in Eduardo Camavinga pursuit as Rennes confirm plans to keep him next season

Cherki is not the only Ligue 1 talent that Real Madrid have taken an interest in. Rennes' prodigious talent Eduardo Camavinga is another such player. The 17-year old is seen as one of the best talents in French football right now.

An everpresent in the Rennes lineup, Camavinga has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid. So much so, that rumours suggest Real Madrid view the midfielder as one of their primary targets.

Rennes have no intention of selling wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid https://t.co/45sXjgxaqU — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 1, 2020

Other than that, Los Blancos have been linked with a move for Valencia winger Ferran Torres as well. However, Real Madrid are said to be reluctant to splurge money due to financial uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, reports suggested that the club would be willing to swap players with Valencia. Dani Ceballos and Brahim Diaz are two players Real Madrid would be happy to exchange Ferran Torres for.

Real Madrid are also heavily interested in bringing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz to the club. The club have reportedly had an early offer of €80 million rejected by the German club. Leverkusen are said to value the 21-year old at around €100 million.

Much of it has to do with replacing the ageing core of the club. Midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are not getting any younger, with the latter having turned 34. Add to that, key players such as Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema are now 34 and 32 respectively. Real Madrid buying the likes of Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic and Eder Militao shows that the club are planning for their next era.

Also Read: Real Madrid Transfer Roundup: Zinedine Zidane does not want Luka Jovic, Los Blancos drop asking fee for James Rodriguez, and more