Real Madrid Transfer Roundup: Zinedine Zidane does not want Luka Jovic, Los Blancos drop asking fee for James Rodriguez, and more

Find all the latest transfer news surrounding Real Madrid in one place.

There's an update on the future of Luka Jovic in today's roundup.

Kai Havertz continues to be linked with Real Madrid

Real Madrid are having a good season under Zinedine Zidane and the Santiago Bernabeu outfit sit pretty at the top of the LaLiga points table. They are seven points ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona who are in second place.

However, plans are already underway for next season at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid look set for quiet summer, with more departures on the cards than incomings.

Here we look at some of the transfer rumours surrounding the club.

Zinedine Zidane willing to let Luka Jovic leave this summer

Luka Jovic has had a horrible first season for Real Madrid. After a successful season at Eintracht Frankfurt, the Serbian moved to Los Blancos for a fee of €60 million. However, the striker has scored just two goals in all competitions for the club in 25 appearances. Injuries and off-field controversies have been more prominent over the last year.

📰 Marca: Zinedine Zidane no longer wants Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic. https://t.co/oWtIybeGEZ — TeamMilanAC (@TeamMilanAC) July 4, 2020

Zidane is said to be willing to let Jovic go. According to Marca (via Calciomercato), the Real Madrid striker is the subject of interest from AC Milan.

Apart from AC Milan, Arsenal are also said to be keeping an eye on his situation at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid ready to let outcast leave for cut-price fee

James Rodriguez's Real Madrid tenure is coming to an end

Real Madrid are willing to sell midfielder James Rodriguez for a fee of just £22.5 million, according to The Sun. Arsenal and Manchester United are two clubs who are reportedly interested in securing his services.

The Colombian has only one year left on his Real Madrid contract and the club are willing to lower their asking price. Having purchased him from Monaco in 2014 for a fee of £63 million, Real Madrid want to cut their losses and avoid losing his for free in a year's time.

The 28-year-old spent two years on loan at Bayern Munich before returning to Los Blancos last season and has been a squad player ever since.

Real Madrid most logical destination for Kai Havertz, per former Leverkusen CEO

Kai Havertz is in high demand

Real Madrid are the most logical destination for midfielder Kai Havertz, according to former Bayer Leverkusen CEO Reiner Calmund.

Leverkusen youngster Havertz is seen as one of the best young players in the world. The German has been persistently linked with moves to Real Madrid and Chelsea.

In an interview with Goal, Calmund stated that Havertz is the ideal replacement for the ageing Luka Modric. As such, he believes that the 21-year old should join Los Blancos next summer.

Here's what Calmund had to say:

"Real Madrid is a more logical destination. I think Real are very interested in Kai, but they are also struggling to sign him this summer. In my view, that's an advantage. If you switch to such a world-renowned club at a young age, you must get a regular place in the team.

AC Milan interested in Los Blancos midfielder

Oscar Rodriguez has piqued the interest of AC Milan

Italian giants AC Milan are interested in bringing Real Madrid midfielder Oscar Rodriguez to the San Siro, according to Calciomercato.

Rodriguez is a Real Madrid academy graduate who has spent the past two seasons on loan at Leganes. He has been in fine form for the club, playing as an attacking midfielder.

AC Milan are willing to spend €20 million to buy the Spaniard, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for Los Blancos.

Milan have contacted the agent of Real Madrid loanee Oscar Rodríguez. Madrid value him at €20M but would like to insert a buyback clausehttps://t.co/zlNxSrBGYR — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) June 30, 2020

Wolverhampton Wanderers are also said to be interested in the 22-year old.

Hakimi's agent states right-back left Real Madrid because of Zidane

Achraf Hakimi signed for Inter Milan recently

Achraf Hakimi's permanent transfer to Inter Milan raised a few eyebrows. After two good seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund, the Moroccan was expected to challenge Dani Carvajal for the right-back spot.

However, in an interview with Almountakhab.com (via SempreInter), his agent Alejandro Camano has stated that Zidane was the reason for Hakimi's transfer.

Here's what Camano said:

“Zidane is the reason for Hakimi’s transfer to Inter. I don’t think a return of Hakimi to Real would be appropriate, given the presence of a player like Carvajal, and I’m sure that Hakimi’s future will be bright after taking this step forward.”

