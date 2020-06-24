Real Madrid legend to take over the club's under-19 team

Real Madrid legend Raul is set to manage the club's Juvenil A (under-19s team) at the UEFA Youth League, which is set to take place between August 16-25 in Nyon.

Raul, regarded as one of the best modern strikers in Real Madrid's history, is currently managing the Real Madrid Castilla.

Raul has been appointed as the temporary manager of the Real Madrid Juvenil A team. This decision was made after the Juvenil A manager Dani Poyatos decided to leave his job to become the head coach of Greek side Panathinaikos.

Raul has already decided that four Castilla players will help the team. These players are Antonio Blanco, Miguel Baeza, Marvin Park and Victor Chust. The Spaniard is said to trust these players implicitly, and preparations for their last-16 tie against Juventus will begin on July 12.

If Real Madrid's under-19 team manages to win against Juventus, they will face the winners of Rennes-Inter Milan match.

Juvenil A star player Miguel Gutierrez, who is already training with the Real Madrid first team squad after impressing manager Zinedine Zidane, is set to figure heavily in Raul's plans. Xavier Sintes, Ivan Morante, Jordi Martin and Carlos Dotor are some of the other players who are being carefully watched by Raul and his team.

Raul is a Real Madrid academy graduate as well. The Spaniard made his debut for the senior team in 1994, and went on to play a whopping 741 games for Los Blancos, scoring 325 goals and making 109 assists. Capable of playing as a second striker or as an attacking midfielder, the 102 times capped Spanish international went on to play for Schalke, Al Sadd and New York Cosmos during his latter years as a footballer.

In 2018, he was appointed as the manager of the Real Madrid u-15 team. A year later, Raul, who spent some time in the Atletico Madrid academy during his youth, took over Real Madrid Castilla.

As far as the senior team is concerned, Zinedine Zidane's men are involved in a tight title race. They sit on top of the league table, leading Barcelona by goal difference. Zidane, despite the title pressure, is likely to keep a keen eye on the development of youngsters in the academy. Having produced the likes of Sergi Reguilon, Achraf Hakimi and Dani Carvajal over the years, Real Madrid's academy seems to have a real gift of churning out full-backs with high potential.

Miguel Gutierrez is one such player. A left-back, he is regarded by many to be Juvenil A's best player, impressing Zidane so much that he had Gutierrez training with the first team despite him not making even a single appearance for Castilla.

For now however, the focus will be on the title race. With games coming thick and fast, Real Madrid will have to be at their very best if they intend to thwart Barcelona and win the league.

