Real Madrid make crucial Martin Odegaard transfer decision

Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard will spend another season with Real Sociedad on loan.

With the likes of Kroos, Casemiro and Modric, Real Madrid are stacked in the centre of the park as things stand.

Real Sociedad's star player Martin Odegaard, on loan from Real Madrid, is expected to extend his loan spell with the Spanish club.

Odegaard is regarded by many as one of Real Madrid's best young players. After having spent time in the Eredivisie with Heerenveen and Vitesse, the Norwegian joined Real Sociedad on loan last summer.

21-year old Odegaard has been touted from a very young age to reach great heights. Having started his career at Stromsgodset in Norway, Odegaard made his debut for Norway senior team at the age of 15.

The youngster trained with the first teams of Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Manchester City before finally deciding to move to Real Madrid in 2015.

My whole Sunday has basically been me counting down to watching Martin Odegaard play football again tonight. Proper buzzing. https://t.co/wBK6HVtPHP — Matt Harrison (@MattLostBoyo) June 14, 2020

After initial doubts regarding his temperament, Odegaard has matured into a good player. Capable of playing as a winger as well as a midfielder, the Norwegian has formed an exciting attacking relationship with Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal and Willian Jose at La Real.

In 25 La Liga appearances this season, Odegaard has scored four goals and assisted a five. He leads the Real Sociedad squad for key passes as well as dribbles per game.

Capable of being the creative fulcrum of any team, it has been reported that parent club Real Madrid view him as the heir to Croatian midfielder Luka Modric.

Luka Modric is regarded as one of Real Madrid's best modern midfielders

However, it has been reported that Real Madrid think another year out on loan would not harm Odegaard's development. With the likes of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Federico Valverde getting regular minutes at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane, a place in the first team looks out of reach for now.

Odegaard, who has 22 caps for Norway, moved to Real Sociedad after rejecting loan moves to Ajax and Liverpool. Even if Real Madrid decide to sell him, the Norwegian's performances have been such that he would not lack suitors.

Real Madrid look unlikely to spend exorbitant amounts this summer. After last summer's transfer spree, which saw Los Blancos spend €337 million on the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy, this summer is set to be quiet.

Martin Ødegaard for Real Sociedad in La Liga this season:



• most progressive passes (220)

• most shot-creating action (101)

• most passes into the box (68)

• most goal-creating actions (14)

• most through balls (10)

• most xA (5.4)



Let's not forget his just 21 pic.twitter.com/eZACNsDoJg — Martins Ødegaard (@guilty_pundit) June 14, 2020

There are chances of outgoings though. Midfielder Dani Ceballos, on loan at Arsenal, looks set to be sold, with Valencia linked. Jovic's poor first season has meant that the Serbian has been linked with the likes of AC Milan and Arsenal. The future of Gareth Bale also is up in the air, while midfielder Isco has also found his game time limited under Zidane.

One player Real Madrid have been constantly linked with is Rennes' prodigious midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The 17-year old defensive midfielder is regarded as one of Ligue 1's best talents and Real Madrid are said to be keeping a close eye on his development at the French club.

