Real Madrid icon tipped to become Spanish Federation president by legendary manager

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas

Former Spain and Real Madrid manager Vicente del Bosque has claimed that Iker Casillas can become the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) if he wants to.

In an interview with Cadena SAR program "El Larguero", the legendary manager made a variety of statements on various players and issues surrounding the game.

Iker Casillas before a Real Madrid match

Del Bosque, a former Real Madrid player and coach, commented that Casillas had always shown an interest in taking over as the president of RFEF.

The RFEF call presidential elections for 17th August, if the CSD allow it, or 17th September if not. Now we wait to see if Iker Casillas will run v Luis Rubiales... https://t.co/0X0MhkZ7Q6 — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) June 10, 2020

"If Casillas insists, he can choose to be president of the Federation. I've always heard that he would like to be president, he had that interest."

Casillas, a Real Madrid club legend, announced his retirement this year after a four and a half year stint with Portuguese outfit Porto.

Del Bosque then went on to talk about Spain's poor performances at the World Cup in Russia two years ago.

"The Federation has done things well with the selection. There have been four managers but we have played good football. We haven't had that bit of luck required in Russia."

During the conversation, del Bosque went on to confirm how big a fan he was of Barcelona's defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets. It was under del Bosque's management that Busquets made his debut for the Spanish national team. The former Spanish manager said.

"If I had to reincarnate as another footballer it would be Busquets again. I have a tendency to value what midfielders do: Makelele, Xabi Alonso..."

🗣️ — Vicente del Bosque (Spanish coach): "You watch the game, you don’t see Busquets. You watch Busquets, you see the whole game." pic.twitter.com/cwUXek3Tyk — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) May 30, 2020

Not a surprising view, as del Bosque was a defensive midfielder who made over 440 appearances for his beloved Real Madrid during his playing days.

He went on to describe his emotions after Andres Iniesta's winning goal in the final of World Cup 2010, and why he refrained from celebrating in that moment.

"When Iniesta scored the goal I did not address anyone. I clenched my fists because there were four minutes left and we had to wait until the end. It was necessary to have tranquility and intelligence."

Del Bosque is considered to be one of the most successful managers in world football. Apart from winning the World Cup and the Euros with Spain, he also won 8 trophies as the manager of Real Madrid, including two league titles and two Champions League trophies.

Vicente del Bosque conducting a training session

When quizzed about Atletico Madrid's offer to Real Madrid to play their games at Wanda Metropolitano, the veteran coach admitted that he was not surprised.

"It is not surprising that Cerezo (president of Atletico Madrid) has offered Real Madrid their stadium. They are two great clubs that must get along."

He also had something to say about the new five substitutions rule that was introduced by FIFA keeping in mind the fitness of players following a 2-month break.

"I see the five changes as a problem for the coach. If you win, fine. But if you lose, you will be criticized for each of the changes."

A Real Madrid legend, both as a player and as a coach, del Bosque spent 16 years of his playing career with the Los Blancos. He was the manager of Real Madrid Castilla for three years, before permanently being appointed as the manager of the senior team in 1999.

After his spell as the Real Madrid manager, he spent 8 years with the Spanish national team, during which he gave debuts to 38 players, including the likes of Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, and David de Gea.