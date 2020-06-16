Real Madrid legend claims he is privileged to have not played against Lionel Messi

Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro has admitted that he was lucky enough to have not played against Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Hierro, a former Real Madrid captain, made this statement in an interview with radio station Radio Continental.

"What Messi is doing is out of the ordinary" former Real Madrid captain heaps praises on Barcelona attacker

Hierro, now a manager, spoke about how much he appreciated Messi.

"I consider myself privileged not to have played against Leo Messi. Maradona was my idol in childhood. I could get rid of one and play with the other but what Messi has been doing in the last 15 years is something out of the ordinary."

The former Real Madrid centre-back, who spent 14 years with the club after moving from Valladolid, was renowned for his goal-scoring prowess. Despite being a defender, Hierro scored 124 goals for Real Madrid in 588 appearances.

Hierro spoke about the lose Real Madrid suffered in the final of the Intercontinental Cup in 2000. Los Blancos had been beaten by Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

"Boca had a great team in 2000. We arrived in Tokyo after a game and Boca was preparing for three weeks. That defeat taught us a lot and helped a lot to win the following trophies."

Hierro's managerial career has not been as illustrious as his playing one. After leaving Real Madrid, Hierro moved to Qatar for a short spell before finishing his career with English club Bolton Wanderers.

#Dato

Defensas con más goles en toda la historia de #LaLiga



1️⃣ Fernando Hierro 1️⃣0️⃣5️⃣⚽

2️⃣ Koeman - @SergioRamos 6️⃣7️⃣⚽

3️⃣ Roberto Carlos 4️⃣6️⃣⚽ pic.twitter.com/PI27OJfFjq — Max Martinez (@Maxlavoz) June 14, 2020

He was the Real Madrid assistant manager when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge of the club. His first stint as manager was with Real Oviedo, where he lasted for a year.

He was announced as the manager of Spain for the 2018 World Cup after the controversial sacking of Julen Lopetegui. Spain lost to hosts Russia in the round of 16 in a penalty shootout, leading Hierro to step down as manager.

His club, Real Madrid, have fared well. They are two points behind arch-rivals Barcelona and are locked in a title race. Last Sunday was the club's first match in three months and Los Blancos recorded an easy victory against Eibar. Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo were the scorers for Real Madrid, as Pedro Bigas scored a consolation goal for the home team.

Eden Hazard vs Eibar (home):



• 1 assist.

• 3 dribbles.

• 3 chances created.

• 7 duels won.

• 90% pass accuracy.

• 7 opposition box entries.



Good performance especially after a 4 month lay-out 🇧🇪👑. pic.twitter.com/CzrTjM2pTB — TC. (@totalCristiano) June 14, 2020

They now face Valencia on Friday and the game promises to be a crucial one in the title race. Star forward Eden Hazard is expected to be fit after an injury scare against Eibar. Forwards Luka Jovic, Mariano and Lucas Vazquez, as well as defender Nacho are all out of the Valencia fixture.

On the other hand, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is suspended and Eder Militao is expected to deputize for him. Zinedine Zidane's side will need to be at their best if they are to dethrone Barcelona at the top of the table.

Real Madrid are looking to win their first La Liga title since the 2016-17 season and it remains to be seen if the topple arch-rivals Barcelona in the business end of the season.