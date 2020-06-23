Barcelona star lavishes praise on "great references" Andres Iniesta and Xavi

Barcelona midfielder Arthur has opened up about his career and singled out Xavi and Iniesta for special praise.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Juventus this summer, with Miralem Pjanic joining Barcelona in a swap deal.

Arthur has opened up about his Barcelona career so far

Barcelona midfielder Arthur joined the club in 2018 from Gremio for a fee of €31 million. Since his initial Barcelona days, his playing style has been compared to Barcelona legend Xavi.

A midfield metronome, Arthur's career at the Catalan club has been a mixed bag so far. However, the Brazilian's talent has never been in doubt.

Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo

Barcelona midfielder linked with Juventus

The Brazilian midfielder has admitted that he has been inspired by two of Barcelona's greatest midfielders.

"Some of my great references were Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta."

The 23-year old admitted that he would not change the way his career has shaped out to be so far.

"I would do it all the same again."

FC Barcelona legends Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi and Xavi

Arthur has made 70 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions since joining the club in 2018. He has scored four goals and provided six assists during that period.

This season, he has been used as a squad player. The Brazilian international has made 25 appearances in all competitions for the club, out of which 16 are starts. He has scored four goals and provided four assists.

Recent reports have linked him with a move to Italian side Juventus. A swap deal has been mentioned, with Miralem Pjanic going to Barcelona. The Catalans are known to be admirers of the Bosnian international and are interested in making the deal happen. However, Arthur is said to be against the move.

Juventus' latest offensive to seal the services of Arthur Melo has been quite positive. After speaking with the Brazilian's entourage on Saturday, the predisposition of Arthur has changed. Juventus believe they may get the deal over the line. [md] pic.twitter.com/jN0vhCp1Z7 — barcacentre (from 🏡) (@barcacentre) June 8, 2020

On paper, Juventus will benefit more from the deal. Pjanic is 30 and is starting to decline, so Arthur's arrival will add some much-needed youth to the Italian club's midfield. With Adrien Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur also at the club, Juventus could have their midfield sorted for at least half a decade.

Barcelona signing Pjanic would irk fans across the globe. La Masia, Barcelona's famous academy which has produced the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi and Iniesta, has seen the youth players it produces being sold for a profit.

However, Barcelona fans are particularly fond of young Riqui Puig, who many regard as one of the best talents to have emerged out of La Masia in quite some time. Carles Alena, who was sent out on loan to Real Betis last season, is also seen as a midfielder having a bright future.

Just 23, Arthur still has room to grow. With 23-year old Frenkie de Jong at the club as well, Quique Setien could try and incorporate the Brazilian into Barcelona's midfield. Adding a 30-year old Pjanic into the mix might solve short-term issues, but creates more problems in the run.

Arthur Melo this season



– 23 Matches

– 16 Started

– 03 Goals

– 04 Assists

– 13 Key passes

– 17 Chances created

– 38 Succ. dribbles

– 06 Clearances

— 06 Interceptions

– 07 Succ. Tackles

– 91% Acc. passes



Do we really need him? pic.twitter.com/cf79SRUBf5 — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) June 20, 2020

Barcelona are also looking to sell right-back Nelson Semedo, reports suggest. It had been reported that the Portuguese was offered to Manchester City, but the EPL side were only willing to do a swap deal, sending Joao Cancelo the other way.

Juventus, on the other hand, are enduring a difficult campaign. Having lost the Coppa Italia final to Napoli, it looks as if manager Maurizio Sarri's job is on the line.

It will be an interesting summer for both the clubs involved and it remains to be seen if the swap deal involving Arthur and Pjanic comes to fruition.

