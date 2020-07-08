5 players who can replace Ivan Rakitic at Barcelona

With Ivan Rakitic set to depart Barcelona, we look at five players who could replace him

Rakitic's contract expires next year and he has been linked with a move to PSG, Manchester United and Sevilla

Ivan Rakitic has been linked with a move away from Barcelona

Ivan Rakitic's tenure at Barcelona is coming to an end. The Croatian's contract expires next summer, and it looks unlikely that he will be offered a new one.

After six trophy-laden years with the Catalans, Rakitic has been linked with a move back to Sevilla. French giants Paris Saint Germain and Premier League side Manchester United have been linked with a move as well.

With the 32-year old set to depart the club, we look at:

5 players who can replace Rakitic at Barcelona

#5 RIQUI PUIG

Riqui Puig is highly-rated by Barcelona fans

The cost-effective option. A product of the famed La Masia academy, Riqui Puig has long been touted as the next big player for Barcelona.

The 20-year old has found his minutes limited so far, as both Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien have preferred to use more experienced players in midfield. Fans have been clamouring to give Puig more game time, but the youngster continues to be used minimally.

If Rakitic departs, Barcelona might not have to spend money to replace him at all. This will give them the chance to try the Spaniard in midfield. With the likes of Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal not getting any younger, Barcelona will have to do a midfield rebuild sooner rather than later. If Puig turns out to be a good player at the top level, that's one less player to target in the market. Add to the fact that he is a Barcelona academy graduate, and this will certainly appease a lot of fans.

This season, Puig has made eight appearances in the league so far, out of which two have been starts.

#4 RUBEN NEVES

Ruben Neves in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ruben Neves joined Wolverhampton Wanderers when they were in the Championship, helping them achieve promotion in his first season.

The former Porto player has continued to play a vital role in Wolves' midfield, alongside Portuguese compatriot Joao Moutinho. He enjoyed a fine first season in the top flight and was subsequently linked with a move away from the club.

The 23-year old's second season has not been as good as his first one. However, there is no denying his talent. The Portugal international boasts of great vision and passing ability, as well as an incredible long-shot. Capable of dictating play from deep, Neves' skills have been instrumental for Nuno Espirito Santo.

The midfielder has played 33 games for Wolves in the league, scoring a goal and providing an assist. He manages 3.1 tackles and interceptions per game, while also averaging a key pass per game.

#3 SANDRO TONALI

Sandro Tonali looks set to depart Brescia this summer

One of the best young players in Serie A this season. Sandro Tonali's departure from Brescia seems inevitable this summer. Brescia seem resigned for relegation, and Tonali has been linked with multiple top European clubs.

The Italy international has always been touted as a player with high potential. This season was his first season in the top flight, and Tonali has been Brescia's best player. A good dribbler and passer, the 20-year old has been linked with Inter Milan, Juventus and Manchester United.

Sandro Tonali's tally of 171 progressive passes in Serie A so far this season is better than any other U23 player in the competition.



Would be an excellent signing for Inter. 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/hpCcJwV1lK — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 1, 2020

Capable of playing as a defensive midfielder as well as more centrally, Tonali has been a revelation. In 27 Serie A appearances, he has scored a goal and provided six assists. He manages 2.3 tackles and interceptions per game, while also averaging two key passes per game. He leads the Brescia squad for crosses per game as well.

A complete midfielder, Tonali looks set to enjoy a bright future in the game.

#2 THIAGO

Thiago is a Barcelona academy graduate

Thiago looks set to leave Bayern Munich this summer. He has refused to sign a new contract with the club. With just a year left in his current deal, manager Hansi Flick has admitted it would be hard to keep hold of him.

Thiago is a Barcelona academy graduate, having played more than 100 games for them. He then decided to move to Bayern Munich in 2013 after limited game time. At Bavaria, he has excelled, with many regarding him as one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Bayern's CEO says that Thiago wants a new challenge 👀 pic.twitter.com/2gKnDYkFN3 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 3, 2020

The Spain international has been persistently linked with a move to Liverpool. However, with nothing decided, Barcelona should do all they can to bring him back. A technically gifted and aesthetically pleasing player, Thiago would improve any midfield in the world.

The 29-year old has made 20 league starts for Bayern this season, scoring three goals. He has managed 0.8 key passes per game as well as 3 dribbles per game. Defensively he is sound as well, contributing to 3.8 tackles and interceptions per game.

#1 MARCO VERRATTI

Marco Verratti has been linked with Barcelona before

It is no secret that Marco Verratti and Barcelona have had past contact. The midfielder was very close to a move in 2016, only for it to collapse.

The Italian has gone on to become one of the most underrated midfielders in world football. A vital cog in the Paris Saint Germain midfield, Verratti is well-renowned for his passing and creative abilities.

The Italy international has made more than 300 appearances for the French giants since he joined the club from Pescara in 2012. A move for him would solve multiple problems for Barcelona, although he wouldn't be cheap.

The 27-year old has made 20 appearances in the league this season, providing five assists. He manages 3.7 tackles and interceptions per game, while also contributing to 1.4 key passes per game. He also averages 1.3 dribbles per game for the Ligue 1 champions.

