Top 10 midfielders in La Liga this season (2019/20)

Real Madrid won their 34th La Liga title this season, as Zinedine Zidane's men romped to the title in style. Much of it had to do with their midfield, with the likes of Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Federico Valverde all performing at a high level.

There have been some good midfield performances this season. Many have managed to produce top-quality consistently, running their team from the middle of the park. We look at:

Top 10 La Liga midfielders this season.

#10 MIKEL MERINO, REAL SOCIEDAD

Mikel Merino has been in fine form this season

Mikel Merino joined Real Sociedad from Newcastle United for €12 million in 2018, and he has been a revelation.

Extremely strong defensively with good aerial prowess, the former Borussia Dortmund man has been everpresent for Real Sociedad in La Liga this season. His presence has allowed the likes of Martin Odegaard and Adnan Januzaj to focus on their attacking contributions, rather than worry defensively.

Mikel Merino just keeps on putting in the performances during an excellent season.



Still only 24. 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qEAh8PL1P8 — Talking LaLiga (@TalkingLaLiga) July 10, 2020

The 24-year old has made 35 appearances in La Liga this season. The Spain U21 international leads the squad for tackles per game in the league, coming third for interceptions per game.

#9 SANTI CAZORLA, VILLARREAL

Santi Cazorla's comeback has been incredible

What a story. From being told that he would not be able to play football due to his injuries, to becoming one of the best midfielders in La Liga at the age of 35, Cazorla is a true inspiration.

Having joined boyhood club Villarreal after his contract with Arsenal ended, not much was expected from an injury-ravaged Cazorla. However, the Spain international has been his club's best player this season.

The former Malaga midfielder has played 34 games in La Liga this season, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists. He leads the Villarreal squad for key passes per game, coming fourth for dribbles per game.

#8 EVER BANEGA, SEVILLA

Ever Banega in action for Sevilla

One of the most underrated midfielders in Spain, Ever Banega has served Sevilla well. He rejoined the club after a season with Inter Milan, and has been been one of the first names on the teamsheet.

An excellent passer renowned for his creativity, the Argentina international has been the lynchpin of Sevilla's midfield this season. Banega has predominantly played in a central role, although he can play as a defensive midfielder or as a no.10.

The 32-year old has made 33 appearances in La Liga this season, scoring three goals and providing seven assists. He leads the squad for key passes per game, coming second for dribbles per game.

