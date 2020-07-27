Reports: Arsenal willing to offer three first-team players for Thomas Partey

Arsenal could offer Atletico Madrid three of their players in exchange for Thomas Partey, according to reports.

Partey is a long-term Arsenal target and has been linked with the club for some time now.

Arsenal targeting reinforcements in midfield

It is no secret that Arsenal are targeting reinforcements for their midfield. Manager Mikel Arteta is said to be unhappy with his choices and is a huge fan of Atletico Madrid midfielder, Partey.

It has now been reported that the Gunners might offer three players in order to sweeten the deal. Striker Alexandre Lacazette and midfielders Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi could all be involved in the deal to bring Thomas Partey to the Emirates.

France international Lacazette has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer. The striker has not enjoyed a good season and the north London giants are willing to part ways with him if the right offer is made.

Having joined Arsenal from Lyon for a fee of £46.5 million in 2017, Lacazette has scored 10 goals in 30 league appearances for the Gunners this season. The 29-year old has been linked with Atletico Madrid before.

Lucas Torreira's signing was heralded when it happened but he has not developed the way many thought he would. The Uruguay international joined Arsenal from Sampdoria for £26 million in 2018 but is yet to establish himself as a first-team regular. Clubs in Italy are said to be keeping an eye on how the 24-year old's situation in London develops.

Mikel Arteta is looking at his midfield as the key priority this summer & wants to add a box-to-box midfielder. Thomas Partey is his primary target, having long been identified as a player who could make a significant impact in north London. [@charles_watts] #afc pic.twitter.com/1YzQHgEjTd — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 27, 2020

The potential departure of Matteo Guendouzi would arguably be the most disappointing one. The 21-year-old joined Arsenal from Lorient in 2018 for £7 million, and his initial performances were such that it was suggested Paris Saint-Germain were ready to bid in excess of £70 million to bring him back to France.

However, his behaviour and attitude have irked Arteta, with the Spaniard willing to let go of the midfielder.

Thomas Partey would be a good signing for Arsenal, at least on paper. The Ghana international has established himself as a vital first-team member for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, with multiple top European clubs interested in him. Strong defensively, Partey would potentially provide much-needed quality in the middle of the park for Arsenal.

Atletico Madrid have rejected a verbal offer from Arsenal of Matteo Guendouzi & money understood to be ‘very cheap’ for Thomas Partey. Atletico Madrid value Guendouzi at around €25m-€30m, well below Arsenal’s valuation. [@TheAFCBeII] #afc pic.twitter.com/1WGaFHdgZu — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 25, 2020

However, he is not Arsenal's only transfer target. Lyon's Houssem Aouar has been linked with the club, with reports that the Gunners would be willing to swap Guendouzi and Aouar. Lyon's talented midfielder is regarded as one of the best young players in the world, with Manchester City and Juventus also tracking him.

Other than that, Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has once again been suggested as a possibility. Arsenal's former manager Unai Emery wanted to bring the former Manchester United man to the Emirates last summer, only for the club to buy Nicolas Pepe instead. RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano, Chelsea winger Willian as well as Real Madrid stars James Rodriguez and Luka Jovic have also been linked with the club.

While Arteta's Arsenal looks a lot better than Emery's, they still need better players in order to fight for the top spots in the Premier League.

