10 best passers in football this season (2019/20)

With leagues across Europe coming to an end, teams are already planning for next season. Modern managers these days value a good passer incredibly highly, and the emergence of ball-playing centre-backs is a direct result of that.

Passing is subjective. Attacking players tend to try more risky and creative passes, while certain midfielders are given the job of running the midfield, and go for the safer option rather than the exciting one. Taking everything into consideration like passing accuracy, chances created and key pasess,We look at:

Top 10 best passers in football this season

#10 DIMITRI PAYET, MARSEILLE

Marseille's Dimitri Payet has been one of the best creators in Europe

One of the best creators in France right now, Dimitri Payet has had another fine season.

Payet joined Marseille from West Ham United in 2017 for a fee of £25 million in a controversial move. Since then he has been one of the most underrated players in France, with his exceptional creativity and passing ability a vital asset for manager Andre Villas-Boas.

Since 2015/16, Dimitri Payet has created more chances for West Ham in the Premier League than any other player.



Since 2015/16, Dimitri Payet has also created more chances for Marseille in Ligue 1 than any other player.



The France international has predominantly played on the left-wing for Marseille this season. He made 22 appearances in the league, scoring nine goals and providing four assists. His creativity was evident from his key passes per game, which was the highest in the Marseille squad with four. He also led the squad for crosses per game. The 33-year old also managed 2.7 long balls per game, from a forward position.

#9 EVER BANEGA, SEVILLA

Ever Banega has been a vital player for Sevilla

Another player who has arguably gone under the radar, Ever Banega has been one of La Liga's under-appreciated stars.

Banega rejoined Sevilla after a season at Inter Milan for a fee of €7 million in 2017. The Argentina international has been everpresent in Sevilla' midfield since then, with his wide range of passing as well as technical ability often helping his side.

The 32-year old, who is set to join Al Shabab in the summer, made 33 appearances in the league, scoring three goals and providing seven assists. An exceptional forward passer, Banega led the Sevilla squad for key passes per game, with 1.8. He also acted as the metronome of the side, and averaged 67 passes per game with a pass accuracy of 86%.

#8 ALEJANDRO GOMEZ, ATALANTA

Alejandro Gomez is the Atalanta captain

The talisman of an exciting Atalanta team, Alejandro "Papu" Gomez has been a fine servant for the Italian side.

Gomez joined Atalanta from Metalist Kharkiv for a fee of €4.5 million in 2014. The Argentina international has made more than 30 appearances in the league in five of his six seasons at the club, highlighting his influence. Currently, he is also the captain of Atalanta.

This season under Gian Piero Gasperini, the 32-year old has been utilized as a central midfielder, a left-winger and as a striker. A creative force with good dribbling and passing ability, Gomez has been a nightmare for opposition defenders. He has played 34 games in the league this season, scoring six goals and grabbing 16 assists.

He came fourth in Europe for key passes per game, highlighting his creative nous. He also managed 1.8 crosses per game, an impressive addition to his many talents, while having a pass accuracy of 85.6%.

