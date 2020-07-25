Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed a hilarious Lionel Messi shirt bet with teammate Andy Robertson.

On Liverpool's official YouTube channel, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain disclosed the details of the bet.

"There’s only shirt up in the house and it’s not moved – it’s[Lionel] Messi’s shirt. I said I’d remove that and put Robbo’s [Andy Robertson] shirt up if he got 10 assists."

Chamberlain admitted that he had been surprised by the Liverpool left-back's crossing ability.

"Never have I seen anyone shank as many crosses onto one person’s head. The answer is, no I haven’t yet and it’s not good enough."

Liverpool's record-breaking 2019/20 season

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates a goal

Liverpool have won the Premier League this season, with Jurgen Klopp's side comfortably dominating the English top-tier.

While Oxlade-Chamberlain has been more of a squad player for Liverpool this season, Robertson has been a consistent presence.

The Scotland international's performances for Liverpool have been such that he is now regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world. Robertson has formed a potent full-back partnership with Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool.

The 26-year old has played 35 league games for Liverpool this season, scoring two goals and providing 11 assists. His creativity and crosses on the left-hand side have seen him earn plaudits from across the world.

2017-18: 5 assists

2018-19: 13 assists

2019-20: 10 assists



3 years since Andy Robertson signed for Liverpool. £8M well spent ✨ pic.twitter.com/2j5oL9KC86 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 21, 2020

Oxlade-Chamberlain, on the other hand, has been a more peripheral presence compared to Robertson.

The England international has played 29 league games for Liverpool, out of which 16 have been starts. He has played predominantly as a central midfielder, although he has been used as a winger on occasions.

Having won the Premier League title after 30 long years, Liverpool have already started planning for next season.

Centre-back Dejan Lovren is set to leave the club after seven years, with a move to Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg reportedly in the works. As such, Liverpool have been linked with Real Betis centre-back Aissa Mandi and Brighton and Hove Albion's talented defender Ben White as potential replacements for Lovren.

Much of the focus from the media has been on the potential arrival of Thiago to Liverpool from Bayern Munich. The Spain international has just one year left in his contract with the Bundesliga giants.

Having refused to sign a new deal, Thiago has been persistently linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp's side, with the player as well as the manager said to be extremely interested.

Liverpool are still working to extend Georginio Wijnaldum contract - talks on with his agent to find an agreement. Dejan Lovren is going to leave the club and join Zenit St. Petersburg for €12M. No official bid yet for Thiago Alcantara. 🔴 #LFC #Liverpool #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2020

A move for Thiago could have interesting implications for the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum only has a year left in his Liverpool contract, and the club and the player have been in talks for some time now.

The Netherlands international is a vital cog in the midfield for Liverpool, but a move for Thiago might mean that Wijnaldum could be sold. Real Madrid and clubs in Italy have shown an interest in the 29-year-old.

Having not spent a lot last summer, it will be interesting to see the how much Liverpool flex their financial muscle.

