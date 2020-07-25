Reports: Barcelona aiming to complete Lautaro Martinez deal by next month

Barcelona are aiming to finish the Lautaro Martinez deal in the first days of August, as per Spanish media.

Martinez has been a target for Barcelona for some time now, and the Catalan club have been in contact with Inter Milan.

Lautaro Martinez a priority signing for Barcelona

Lautaro Martinez is the primary transfer target for Barcelona

It is no secret that Lautaro Martinez is the primary transfer target for Barcelona. The Camp Nou outfit see the Inter Milan striker as the ideal replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez.

Martinez joined Inter Milan from Argentine outfit Racing Club in 2018 for a fee of €22.7 million. The Argentina international has been a pivotal player for the Nerazzurri since his debut, playing pivotal roles under both Luciano Spalletti and now Antonio Conte.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for Inter Milan this season. In 32 Serie A appearances, he has scored 13 goals and provided 3 assists, forming an effective attacking partnership with Romelu Lukaku.

Barcelona have been linked with Martinez since last year. Initially, it was suggested that the Catalan outfit might trigger his €111 million release clause. However, the clause expired a few weeks ago, with Barcelona unable to spend that amount due to financial problems.

Advertisement

There have also been suggestions that Inter Milan could offer a new deal to Martinez to ward off interest from Spain.

However, the club are in talks with Inter Milan regarding the structure of the deal. The Italian giants continue to value Martinez at €111 million, a fee which Barcelona don't agree with. The Catalans are willing to offer €65 million and left-back Junior Firpo for the striker, a deal which is under consideration by Inter Milan.

Firpo is said to be willing to move to Italy, having failed to shine at Barcelona since moving last summer from Real Betis for a fee of €18 million. Martinez, on the other hand, is interested in moving to Barcelona to play with Argentina compatriot Lionel Messi.

Also Read: Premier League 2019/20: Top 10 players this season according to ratings

Barcelona are not the club interested in Martinez, though. Real Madrid and Manchester City have been linked as well.

While much of Barcelona's attention has been focused towards Martinez, the club has already concluded a high-profile deal. Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic will join the club this summer, with Barcelona's Arthur going the other way in a controversial deal.

Much of Barcelona's attention has been towards moving players out of the club. Philippe Coutinho, a player on whom Barcelona spent €160 million in 2018, has already been touted to a few clubs.

Ivan Rakitic has been linked with a move back to Sevilla and Emerson has been suggested as a potential right-back option for AC Milan, while Everton are said to be interested in Samuel Umtiti. Nelson Semedo, Arturo Vidal and Martin Braithwaite are some other players linked with exits.

Barcelona have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The France international's future at Spurs remains bleak at best, with a poor relationship with manager Jose Mourinho a major contributing factor. A two-year loan move to Barcelona with an option to buy has been mooted for the former Lyon man.

Also Read: Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reveals Lionel Messi shirt bet involving Andy Robertson