Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United: 5 talking points | EPL 2019-20

Manchester United beat Leicester City 2-0 in the Premier League, qualifying for the Champions League in the process.

The game lacked quality, with both sides nervy and sloppy for major parts of the game. Manchester United, in particular, did not enjoy the best of starts, with the Foxes playing some good football.

After a drab first-half, the game came into life in the second half, when Leicester City centre-backs Wes Morgan and Jonny Evans combined to give away a penalty to the Red Devils. Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot, easing pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

Champions league 🙋🏽‍♂️ — Mason Greenwood (@masongreenwood) July 26, 2020

The game became dull once more post the penalty, with the Red Devils in particular happy to sit back and build slowly. A late late goal by Jesse Lingard sealed the deal for his side, after a poor mistake from goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The result means that Manchester United will play in Europe's premier competition next season, while the Foxes will have to settle for a spot in the Europa League.

#5 Sloppy first-half for Manchester United

Manchester United did not have the best of starts

This has become a common theme for Manchester United. The Red Devils have had a slow start to their games for some time now, and it was no different against Leicester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men looked nervous on the ball, leading to some sloppy passes from the likes of veteran midfielder Nemanja Matic. Captain Harry Maguire, a former Foxes player, had some sloppy moments as well. Goalkeeper David de Gea nearly committed another howler, only to be saved by the offside flag.

This is not to say that they did not have their moments. Mason Greenwood's header was too high, while there was some good passing play between Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial. However, these moments were few and far between, with Leicester City a better side during the initial phases of the match, if only slightly.

#4 Manchester United miss Luke Shaw

Brandon Williams in action for Manchester United

A statement that might not many would have imagined a few months ago, but it was clear that Manchester United missed left-back Luke Shaw.

Shaw has had a good season this time around by all accounts. Having had a disastrous spell under Jose Mourinho post his horrible double leg-break, the England international has found his confidence under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjær: "Luke [Shaw] will be out until next season, that’s a blow for him and a blow for us because he’s been fantastic." #mulive [mutv] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 26, 2020

The left-back has provided width for United, with his overlapping runs helping left-winger Marcus Rashford, who prefers to cut inside onto his right foot.

However, with Shaw injured, young Brandon Williams has deputized in his place. While Williams has been good, there is clearly room for improvement. Williams is right-footed, which doesn't help if you play as a left-back. He has often looked shaky, while his attacking runs are yet to be refined.

He is certainly good competition for Shaw, but the former Southampton man should remain the first-choice for Solskjaer when he comes back.