Top 10 players who have created the most chances in Europe this season

While goalscorers are arguably the most important players in a team, much of their skills depend upon the service they receive. That is why it is imperative to have good creators in the squad, capable of producing moments of magic.

These days, managers require creativity from almost every position. Full-backs are required to be intelligent with their forward passing, while midfielders like Kevin De Bruyne have now established a different breed of midfielders with their style of play.

We look at the:

10 players who have created the most chances in Europe this season

(Note: All figures are key passes/game)

#10 FILIP KOSTIC (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 2.4 key passes

Filip Kostic has been in fine form for Eintracht Frankfurt

Having joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Hamburger SV for a fee of £5.4 million in 2019 after an initial loan spell, Kostic has enjoyed a fine spell with the Bundesliga side.

A left-sided player who has operated as a wing-back as well as a winger, Kostic's crosses, creativity and dribbling have been key assets to the Frankfurt side. The Serbia international also managed strong defensive contributions last season, highlighting his work-ethic.

The 27-year old was everpresent for Frankfurt last season. He made 33 Bundesliga appearances, scoring four goals and providing 11 assists. While the likes of Ante Rebic, Sebastian Haller and Luka Jovic received the majority of the plaudits and subsequently left the club for big-money moves, Kostic stuck around, and was vital for Adi Hutter last season.

The former Groningen player has been linked with a move to Arsenal, Liverpool and Crystal Palace over the past few months.

#9 JACK GREALISH (Aston Villa) - 2.5 key passes

Jack Grealish was Aston Villa's best player last season

Aston Villa survived the drop from the Premier League by a narrow margin, and much of it was down to the performances of their captain Jack Grealish.

The Aston Villa academy graduate was Aston Villa's best player by a margin. His versatility was well-utilized by manager Dean Smith, with Grealish operating in central midfield as well as on the left-wing throughout the season. The former Notts County player's dribbling and creativity often created problematic scenarios for opposition defenders.

👶 Been at the club since 6 years old.



🎓 Given the captain’s armband.



📈 Led them to @PremierLeague promotion.



⚽️ Goal on the final day to save them from relegation.



😢 Likely to be his final ever game.



👏 @JackGrealish, an @AVFCOfficial legend. pic.twitter.com/TSA1BdBo98 — SPORF (@Sporf) July 26, 2020

Grealish is yet to make his debut for the England national team, but it seems more a case of when rather than if. His impact at Aston Villa was such that he was the most fouled player in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old made 36 appearances in the Premier League, scoring eight goals and providing six assists. He has been persistently linked with Manchester United, while Manchester City and Arsenal are also tracking him.

#8 THOMAS MULLER (Bayern Munich) - 2.5 key passes

Thomas Muller is a Bayern Munich academy graduate

Thomas Muller endured a quiet couple of seasons by his own lofty standards standards under Niko Kovac and Carlo Ancelotti, but he seems to have found his groove again under Hansi Flick.

The 30-year old, regarded as one of the best attackers of his generation, is well-renowned for his unusual style of play. A self-stylized "raumdeuter" or interpreter of space, Muller's eye for a goal, ability to find space, and defensive contributions have made him a fan favourite at Bavaria.

Thomas Muller's rejuvenation under Hansi has been great sight to witness. From a rumour to exit the club to making records(21 assists) , this was indeed a great Bundesliga season for Muller.

Hope he shows his class in UCL too and helps us to bring back the European Glory. pic.twitter.com/7TfYOSezWJ — Wahaba💐 (@meraki_007) July 27, 2020

The Bayern Munich academy graduate made 33 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, scoring eight goals and providing 21 assists. His assist count is a record-high fin Bundesliga, surpassing Kevin De Bruyne and Emil Forsberg.

Although there have been links with Manchester United in the past, Muller looks set to finish his career with Bayern Munich. The Germany international recently signed a new contract to keep him at the club till 2023.

