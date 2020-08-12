Contrary to popular belief, scoring penalties is not a child's play. Mental fortitude and intelligence is required and not many players are able to do it on a consistent basis.

While penalties are taken mostly by forwards, the likes of Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos have shown that it is not necessarily the case all the time. The art of scoring penalties is one which requires mental strength and resilience. On that note, let us take a look at the:

top 10 players to have scored the most penalties in the 21st century.

#10 SERGIO AGUERO | 41 penalties

Sergio Aguero takes a penalty for Manchester City

Regarded as one of the best strikers to have played in the Premier League, Sergio Aguero continues to be a vital cog for Manchester City.

The Argentina international began his European journey with Atletico Madrid, scoring at a prolific rate for the La Liga giants at a young age. After scoring more than 100 goals for them in all competitions, Aguero moved to Manchester City in 2011 for £35 million. Since joining them, the 32-year old has made more than 350 appearances in all competitions for them, scoring an astounding 254 goals so far.

Out of those 254 goals, only 41 have been penalties, highlighting the former Independiente striker's quality as a finisher. Despite the likes of young Gabriel Jesus in the squad, Aguero remains the first-choice striker for manager Pep Guardiola.

#9 RONALDINHO | 44 penalties

Ronaldinho is regarded as one of the best players to have played the game

One of the greatest players of the modern generation, Ronaldinho's larger than life persona has made him a well-renowned face across the world.

An incredibly gifted playmaker with an abundance of creativity and fine passing ability, the Brazil international was an extremely skillful player. Ronaldinho plied his trade in Europe for Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan, with his stint in Spain the highlight of his career. Pre-Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho was the guy who ran Barcelona's attack.

Pep Guardiola: "Players like Ronaldo and Ronaldinho I haven't seen in the new era of football. Ronaldinho, if he had been more disciplined, and Ronaldo without so many injuries, they would have been the two greatest players in history." 😍 pic.twitter.com/O6UlxTsIKL — Oh My Goal (@OhMyGoalUS) August 12, 2020

While his off-the-field antics may have made the headlines over recent years, there is no denying the quality of Ronaldinho. The former Flamengo player scored 145 goals in all competitions for his three European clubs, out of which 44 were penalties.

#8 ALESSANDRO DEL PIERO | 44 penalties

Alessandro Del Piero is a Juventus legend

Alessandro Del Piero spent the entirety of the 21st century playing for only one club in Europe; his beloved Juventus.

Having joined the Italian giants from Padova in 1993, Del Piero would go on to spend 19 years with the Turin-based club, becoming one of Italy's finest attackers in the process. A technically gifted and creative forward, the Italy international was highly regarded for his versatilty across the forward line as well as his eye for goal. Currently, he is the second highest all-time Italian top-scorer in all competitions.

Del Piero left Juventus in 2012, moving to Australia to play for Sydney FC, before finishing his career with a short stint in Indian Super League club Delhi Dynamos FC. In this century, the forward scored more than 150 goals in all competitions for Juventus, out of which 44 were penalties.

